UPDATE: Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Testing is available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wabash County Health Department, free of charge.