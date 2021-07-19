breaking urgent
UPDATE: Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp
PINCKNEYVILLE — Health officials are warning people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after confirming multiple cases tied to a Baptist camp hosted at Lake Sallateeska, where adults and children attended a summer program last week.
"If you or your child attended camp at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pinckneyville, IL July 10 – July 16, 2021 you could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19," a news release from the Wabash County Health Department stated.
The department encouraged anyone to get tested — whether with or without symptoms — if they believe they may have been exposed.
On Monday, the Perry County Health Department, where the camp is located, reported out 17 new COVID-19 cases in adults over the age of 18 and five new cases in people under 18.
Perry County Health Administrator Barbara Stevenson on Tuesday said she doesn't believe any of those Perry County cases are tied to the camp.
Stevenson said Lake Sallateeska is a host site for camps, where various organizations and groups can rent out the site for events.
Lake Sallateeska staff initially notified Perry County Health officials, who in turn reached out to Wayne and Wabash counties, Stevenson said.
The church association is based in Wayne County and its reach extends to Wabash County, with 25 congregations in total, Stevenson said.
The camp staff ended the program early as cases were confirmed, deep cleaned, and notified the next organization scheduled at Lake Sallateeska, she said.
Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Testing is available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wabash County Health Department, free of charge.