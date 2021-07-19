 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp
4 comments
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Local health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at summer church camp

  • Updated
  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 coronavirus.
PINCKNEYVILLE — Health officials are warning people of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after confirming multiple cases tied to a Baptist camp hosted at Lake Sallateeska, where adults and children attended a summer program last week. 
 
"If you or your child attended camp at Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pinckneyville, IL July 10 – July 16, 2021 you could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COVID-19," a news release from the Wabash County Health Department stated.
 
The department encouraged anyone to get tested — whether with or without symptoms — if they believe they may have been exposed. 
 
On Monday, the Perry County Health Department, where the camp is located, reported out 17 new COVID-19 cases in adults over the age of 18  and five new cases in people under 18. 
 
Perry County Health Administrator Barbara Stevenson on Tuesday said she doesn't believe any of those Perry County cases are tied to the camp. 
 
Stevenson said Lake Sallateeska is a host site for camps, where various organizations and groups can rent out the site for events. 
 
Lake Sallateeska staff initially notified Perry County Health officials, who in turn reached out to Wayne and Wabash counties, Stevenson said. 
 
The church association is based in Wayne County and its reach extends to Wabash County, with 25 congregations in total, Stevenson said. 
 
The camp staff ended the program early as cases were confirmed, deep cleaned, and notified the next organization scheduled at Lake Sallateeska, she said. 
 
Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
 
Testing is available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wabash County Health Department, free of charge. 
 
 
 
4 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News