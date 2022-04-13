UPDATE: Southern Illinois missed a majority of the forecast severe weather Wednesday

Southern Illinois missed a majority of the severe storms that were forecast to bring tornadoes, hail and damaging winds to the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Most of Southern Illinois and the surrounding states were under a moderate risk of severe weather on Wednesday. However, minimal damage was reported.

Some minor crop damage from nickel-sized hail in Cobden was reported, according to Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises' meteorologist.

Some minor flooding also occurred.

The severe storms were expected to move into Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri from Arkansas between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the weather, Wednesday's Wellness on Wheels, WOW, Health Screening Event at SMILES Senior Center in Mounds was postponed with no new date announced at this time.

Southeastern Illinois College also decided to dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. given the storm danger.

“Such weather poses dangerous conditions to be caught on the road during severe weather,” SIC said in a news release. “As many of our students and staff would be on the road during this projected peak storm time which could include tornadoes, SIC wants to consider their safety and urge them to be safe during dangerous weather.”

Thursday is expected to be rather dry, Holiner said.

In Illinois, a tornado watch was issued that included the following counties: Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Williamson.

In Missouri, the watch included the following 11 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Across both states, cities that were included in the tornado watch were Bloomfield, Cairo, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Charleston, Doniphan, Herrin, Jackson, Jonesboro, Marble Hill, Mound City, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro, New Madrid, Perryville, Piedmont, Pinckneyville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Van Buren, Vienna and West Frankfort.

