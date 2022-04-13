UPDATE: Southern Illinois missed a majority of the forecast severe weather Wednesday

Southern Illinois missed a majority of the severe storms that were forecast to bring tornadoes, hail and damaging winds to the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Most of Southern Illinois and the surrounding states were under a moderate risk of severe weather on Wednesday. However, minimal damage was reported.
Some minor crop damage from nickel-sized hail in Cobden was reported, according to Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises' meteorologist.
Some minor flooding also occurred.
The severe storms were expected to move into Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri from Arkansas between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Because of the weather, Wednesday's Wellness on Wheels, WOW, Health Screening Event at SMILES Senior Center in Mounds was postponed with no new date announced at this time.
Southeastern Illinois College also decided to dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. given the storm danger.
“Such weather poses dangerous conditions to be caught on the road during severe weather,” SIC said in a news release. “As many of our students and staff would be on the road during this projected peak storm time which could include tornadoes, SIC wants to consider their safety and urge them to be safe during dangerous weather.”
Thursday is expected to be rather dry, Holiner said.
In Illinois, a tornado watch was issued that included the following counties: Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Williamson.
In Missouri, the watch included the following 11 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
Across both states, cities that were included in the tornado watch were Bloomfield, Cairo, Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Charleston, Doniphan, Herrin, Jackson, Jonesboro, Marble Hill, Mound City, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro, New Madrid, Perryville, Piedmont, Pinckneyville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Van Buren, Vienna and West Frankfort.
Photos: A look behind the fence inside Menard Correctional Center
A sign greets visitors to Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
Adam Testa, The Southern
The old administrative building at Menard Correction Center in Chester sits empty before Illinois Department of Corrections officials work to demolish the old facility and build a new one. In the meantime, administrative offices are set up in cottages on the prison grounds.
Adam Testa, The Southern
The old administrative building at Menard Correction Center in Chester sits empty, before Illinois Department of Corrections officials work to demolish the old facility and build a new one. In the meantime, administrative offices are set up in cottages on the prison grounds.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Kimblerly Butler of Carbondale took the reins of Menard Correctional Center in Chester in 2014. She had previously served as an assistant warden and said this was the next logical step in her career. She is only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Kimblerly Butler of Carbondale took the reins of Menard Correctional Center in Chester in 2014. She had previously served as an assistant warden and said this was the next logical step in her career. She is only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Messages of support are written on a dry erase board in the warden's office at Menard Correctional Center in Chester. Kimberly Butler of Carbondale recently took over as warden, becoming only the second woman to serve as warden of an all-male, maximum-security prison in Illinois.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center participate in art classes as a form of recreation. Several pieces of their artwork, such as this picture of Batman and Spiderman, are displayed in administrative offices.
Adam Testa, The Southern
A corrections officer holds open an access gate at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Members of the regional media were invited to tour Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
The Southern File Photo
The main path through the grounds of Menard Correctional Center in Chester is shown in 2014. Cell blocks and other prison facilities line each side of the pathway.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester painted these murals, along with several others, along the walls of the main pathway through the prison campus. Warden Kimberly Butler of Carbondale, a veteran, said the men at the prison are largely supportive and appreciative of those who served in the armed forces and designed these murals as a sign of respect.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An armed guard stands on a watch tower at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on May 20.
The Southern File Photo
An armed guard stands on a watch tower at Menard Correctional Center on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester are led across prison grounds May 20.
The Southern File Photo
Inmates at Menard Correctional Center in Chester are led across prison grounds Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Weight-lifting equipment sits in an empty recreation area at Menard Correctional Center in Chester on Tuesday, May 20, 2014.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An east cell block at Menard Correctional Center is shown. This block, one of seven on the prison campus, has 125 cells. On Tuesday, May 20, 2014, all of them were occupied. The prison holds more than 3,700 inmates.
Adam Testa, The Southern
An armed guard watches over an east cell block of Menard Correctional Center on May 20 in Chester.
The Southern File Photo
A prisoner holds an empty granola bar box through the bars of his cell May 20, 2014, at Menard Correctional Center in Chester.
The Southern File Photo
A Menard Correctional Center inmate sits alone with a deck of playing cards during an activity period Tuesday, May 20, 2014. Inmates are released to the outdoor yard for periods of two and a half hours at a time. They can use phones to call family, play basketball or run on a track.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates play basketball during a recreational time on Tuesday, May 20, 2014, at Menard Correctional Center in Chester. Inmates are released to the outdoor yard for periods of two and a half hours at a time.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Inmates at Menard Correction Center in Chester use outdoor phones during recreational time on Tuesday, May 20, 2014. Warden Kimberly Butler said it's important that inmates remain in contact and in relationships with family and loved ones on the outside.
Adam Testa, The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.