UPDATE: Suspect, victim both dead after a Friday morning shooting and manhunt in Carterville

Two people are dead following a shooting Friday morning in Carterville.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich, Robert Aumiller, 36, shot Michelle Aumiller, 32, as she was outside Integrated Health, 310 W. Plaza Drive, just east of the John A. Logan College campus. She reportedly was a massage therapist at the business and was either entering or leaving the building. She was transported by ambulance to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where she died from her injuries.

The shooter fled in a blue Kia automobile. Police from a number of departments including Carterville, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police participated in an extensive search for the suspect, eventually finding his car in a wooded area along Cardinal Road near Cambria. The suspect was found dead in his car, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The manhunt prompted many area businesses and area schools – including those as far away as Carbondale and Vienna – to go into preventative lockdowns during the search. John A. Logan College alerted students, faculty and staff to avoid the campus and told those already at the institution to shelter-in-place. All of the lockdowns were lifted by 11 a.m.

Diederich said the incident was “domestic in nature” and was not a random act of violence. Victims names are yet to be released.