Updates: Latest weather closures

This is an updated list of weather-related closures in Southern Illinois.

SCHOOLS

District 95 schools in Carbondale including Parrish Elementary School, Lewis Elementary School, Thomas Elementary School will have an early dismissal closing at 2 p.m. There will be no school Thursday and Friday. Carbondale Middle School is already on a adaptive pause due to COVID. Carbondale Community High School is dismissing early today at 2 p.m. Emergency days are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

All Johnson County schools will be dismissed early today at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, with a delayed dismissal at 1:45 p.m. for New Simpson Hill due to buses traveling from school to school. All Johnson County Schools will be closed for Thursday, Feb. 3. The girl's basketball game for tonight with Sesser-Valier is canceled.

Marion Unit 2 Schools are closing at 2 p.m. today. No decision for Thursday and Friday has been made at this time. After Cats will be dismiss at 4 p.m.

Murphysboro CUSD 186 will close at 1:30 p.m. today. Thursday and Friday will be remote learning.

Steeleville Unit 138 closed today.

JOHN A. LOGAN COLLEGE

Due to the winter storm, John A. Logan College and Logan Fitness suspended operations and moved classes to remote learning beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 and continuing through Thursday, Feb. 3. Staff and faculty are encouraged to avoid campus. Essential employees must report to work if notified by their supervisor. The men’s basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday has been postponed.

Further updates will be made through JALCTEXT, VOLMAIL, jalc.edu, official JALC social media accounts, and local media. If you need to signup or re-signup for JALCTEXT, visit https://www.jalc.edu/admissions/jalctext/.

SIU

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials announced the institution will be closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday because of predicted inclement weather.

In a statement released late Wednesday morning, the university said it would enter an administrative closure, canceling all classes (including online instruction) for the rest of the day. Essential employees will be required to work; all others need not report.

SIUC will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 due to predicted hazardous weather conditions. All classes and activities are canceled.

The campus is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, but officials will monitor the weather forecast and road conditions, and we provide updates on campus operations as necessary.

The Student Recreation Center will remain open until 7 p.m. Tonight's men's basketball game against Southeast Missouri State University has not been canceled.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois sites in Carbondale and Marion will close today at 2 p.m. All sites will remain closed tomorrow and both will reopen at the Carbondale Springer Street site and Marion Unit site at noon Friday, Feb. 4. Please contact Tina Carpenter if there are any questions at tcarpenter@bgcsi.org.

HEALTH CARE

Closings and reopenings for the following departments are listed for SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. Closings began at noon.

• Express Clinics

• Primary Care Clinics - opening tomorrow at 10 a.m.

• Angela Center

• Medical Group offices: Cardiology, Infusion Centers, Oncology, Nephrology, Physical Medical and Rehab, Pulmonology, Infectious disease and Rheumatology - opening tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Closed

• Radiation at St. Mary's and Oza Cancer Center

• Good Samaritan Plaza Pharmacy (closed Feb. 3 as well)

• Sleep Labs and Neurology at both ministries (closed Feb. 3 as well)

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department closed at 2 p.m. today and will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Jackson County Health Department is canceling all services and will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to predicted inclement weather. Stay up-to-date for information on closures by visiting www.jchdonline.org, JCHD social media or by calling 618-684-3143.

BENTON

Due to the inclement weather conditions anticipated, City Hall closed today at 2 p.m. and will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 3.

HARRISBURG

The Feb. 3, Harrisburg Council meeting has been canceled due to the weather.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Franklin County Courthouse closed at 2 p.m. today and will be closed Feb. 3 due to inclement weather.

