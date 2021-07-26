Upswing in COVID cases renews calls for handwashing, masking — and yes, getting vaccinated

“We need to turn those numbers back. We are trying to get everybody to be thinking about ways that they can try to help prevent the spread of COVID-19; we’re back to the same mitigation techniques: wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance and also to get vaccinated.”

Southern Seven’s service area includes some of the state’s lowest vaccination rates – about 15% for Alexander County compared to 50.4% statewide.

“We have some areas in Illinois that are reaching 60 to 70% vaccinated, which are great numbers, but for the Southern Seven area, we’re not seeing that much. We have a population that is more vaccine hesitant,” Ryder said.

He's hopeful, however, that some of his service area’s rates may not be as low as they appear.