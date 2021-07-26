Upswing in COVID cases renews calls for handwashing, masking — and yes, getting vaccinated

In a word, local public health officials are frustrated.
As vaccination rates in some Southern Illinois counties remain low and confirmed cases of COVID-19 tick upward, leaders are renewing their calls for social distancing, masks and vaccinations.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday another four COVID-19 deaths, along with 1,088 new cases.
In Perry County alone, more than 15% of the county’s population has tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the IDPH. Last week, 4.2% of Perry County residents tested received positive results; up from 1.5% the previous week.
“We are seeing an upswing,” Perry County Health Department Administrator Barbara Stevenson said.
Perry County is not alone. Other parts of Southern Illinois are seeing a similar uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“The number of people contracting COVID-19 is still on the rise and now we are beginning to see the impacts in our area hospitals,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department’s contact tracer team.
Ryder said his department has seen case numbers increase for three weeks in a row, including 46 newly confirmed cases in the last week.
“We need to turn those numbers back. We are trying to get everybody to be thinking about ways that they can try to help prevent the spread of COVID-19; we’re back to the same mitigation techniques: wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance and also to get vaccinated.”
Southern Seven’s service area includes some of the state’s lowest vaccination rates – about 15% for Alexander County compared to 50.4% statewide.
“We have some areas in Illinois that are reaching 60 to 70% vaccinated, which are great numbers, but for the Southern Seven area, we’re not seeing that much. We have a population that is more vaccine hesitant,” Ryder said.
He's hopeful, however, that some of his service area’s rates may not be as low as they appear.
“We have some people who live in areas of the state where it is, quite frankly, easier for them to cross state lines for health care,” he explained. “We have heard reports from the state of Missouri that as many as 1,600 people from Southern Illinois went to get vaccinated in Cape Girardeau. Paducah and Evansville are large health care centers that surround us, too, so we think there is probably a bump in our numbers if we could figure out how many people went to those locations. Of course there are others who do not want to get vaccinated or they want to wait longer to see how everybody else does.”
Stevenson said many of the new cases in Perry County are in adolescents.
“Generally, 20 to 40% of our cases are in those 18 and under,” she said.
Like most of the public, both Ryder and Stevenson said the upswing in cases is disconcerting.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Ryder said. “It’s frustrating to see the low acceptance of the vaccine and to see infection numbers trending in the wrong direction.”
Stevenson said while the increasing number of cases to be disappointing, it is to be expected.
“Everybody’s expecting this to be over, but when you look at pandemics and the way it is spread and how you have variants, you know there’s always going to be the possibility of upswings,” she said. “We are still in a pandemic. It hasn’t ended.”