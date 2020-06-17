US 51 to close near Tamaroa beginning June 23
Perry County

US 51 to close near Tamaroa beginning June 23

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that U.S. 51 near Tamaroa in Perry County will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. June 23.

U.S. 51 from West Second North Street to just south of Shamrock Road in Tamaroa will be closed. This closure is necessary to transport an oversize/overweight load, and will be expected to be open by 2 p.m. that day.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure, and no detour will be in place. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

— The Southern

