US 51 to close near Tamaroa beginning June 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that U.S. 51 near Tamaroa in Perry County will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. June 23.

U.S. 51 from West Second North Street to just south of Shamrock Road in Tamaroa will be closed. This closure is necessary to transport an oversize/overweight load, and will be expected to be open by 2 p.m. that day.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure, and no detour will be in place. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0