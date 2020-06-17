US 51 to close near Tamaroa beginning June 23

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that U.S. 51 near Tamaroa in Perry County will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. June 23.
U.S. 51 from West Second North Street to just south of Shamrock Road in Tamaroa will be closed. This closure is necessary to transport an oversize/overweight load, and will be expected to be open by 2 p.m. that day.
Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure, and no detour will be in place. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
— The Southern
