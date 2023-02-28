WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost today announced that his Republican colleagues have selected him to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress. Bost will be a member of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Research, and Biotechnology, which includes oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States regulations.

“I’m honored that my conservative colleagues have selected me to serve on the House Committee on Agriculture,” said Bost. “Southern Illinois is a large and incredibly diverse agricultural region, and it’s always been a top priority of mine to ensure our farmers, growers, and ranchers are protected from crippling Washington overregulation. Now, as a member of the committee negotiating the 2023 Farm Bill, I will have an especially valuable opportunity to ensure our rural communities and farming families have a voice at the table.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Congressman Bost back to the House Committee on Agriculture,” said Chairman GT Thompson. “He is a valuable addition to our team, and I know he will be a vocal advocate for Illinois farm families.”

In addition to the House Committee on Agriculture, Bost serves as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

— The Southern