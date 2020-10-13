USDA awards $46 million to expand broadband internet in Southern Illinois

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bost and Shimkus both thanked Perdue and the Trump administration for releasing the funds. They both remarked that the current COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how deep the divide is in rural communities without reliable access to high-speed internet — they said this is evident as some students struggle to connect to do their remote school work.

“This is truly going to be very very well received by agriculture,” Rich Guebert, president of the Illinois Farm Bureau, said during the online event. He and Purdue said as farming becomes more high-tech, farmers need reliable internet.

Kevin Pyle, general manager of Hamilton Telephone, said the cooperative has existed for more than 50 years and he is seeing history repeating itself with the announcement of the grant funding.

“We’re able to do what they did in the '50s about connecting folks,” he said of the rural telephone boom.

According to the USDA’s website, it received 146 applications between May 31, 2019 and July 12, 2019 requesting $1.4 billion in funding across all three ReConnect Program funding products: 100% loan, 100% grant, and loan-grant combinations. The website also said these funds allow the federal government to create public-private partnerships with internet companies to improve internet infrastructure to these areas with insufficient internet speeds. The USDA defines insufficient service as connection speeds of less than 10 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload.

