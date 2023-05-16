MARION — The VA Medical Center will host its thirteenth annual VA2K and Health Fair May 18, with activities geared toward getting in shape and giving back to the Veterans of Southern Illinois.

During the event at the VA Medical Center campus, participants will walk a 2k course and will have a chance to participate or observe health demos like tai chi and stretching.

Additionally, the event will give local communities a chance to support their food insecure veteran population by offering a voluntary donation to help "stuff the bus." Canned meats and vegetables as well as boxed items are welcome. A lot of homeless or insecure veterans are pet lovers, so dry cat and dog food is a plus.

One in nine working-age veterans are food insecure. Veterans most likely to experience hunger are females, disabled veterans, and unemployed veterans, and those veterans with mental health issues like depression and PTSD. Since 2011, communities across the country have donated over $3 million in food drives like this to help our county's hunger vulnerable veterans.

During the health fair, veterans can learn about VA services such as caregiver support, whole health, nutrition, women’s health services, suicide prevention, COVID-19 and pneumonia vaccines, toxic exposure screening, employee health and employee assistance program, minority Veteran Program, My Healthevet, LGBTQ programs, and so much more.

The event is slated for Thursday morning, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wear some sneakers and light clothing, since temperatures may get into the 80s. And don't forget a few items from your pantry to help support local veterans who need all the help and support they can get.