Vaccinated John A. Logan College students eligible for tuition waiver

Students at John A. Logan College could win a tuition waiver for the upcoming fall semester simply if they are vaccinated.
The community college in Carterville announced Monday that students enrolled full-time for fall who provide proof of complete COVID-19 vaccinations will be entered into a drawing for a single-semester tuition waiver.
Two full waivers will be awarded. Students must turn in proof of vaccinations to the college’s advisement office by Aug. 17 to be eligible.
“We want to be socially conscious and help to end this pandemic,” John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet said. “We want to give students an incentive for vaccinations and give them a little bit of encouragement so that they can be safe and be back on campus. The goal is to get back to normal and end this pandemic.”
Overstreet said he hopes to announce plans in the next few weeks for an on-campus vaccination clinic.
“We want to give students not only the encouragement to get the vaccine, but also an opportunity to do it,” he said.
Statewide, nearly 56% of adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 71% have received one dose of an approved vaccine, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday.
However, in counties within the John A. Logan College district, percentages are lower.
Franklin County is reporting 29.2% of adults fully vaccinated, while 37.3% of adults in Jackson County have been vaccinated.
Perry County has a 33.5% vaccination rate, while 35.9% of adults in Randolph County have been vaccinated and 34.9% of adults in Williamson County are reported as fully vaccinated.
Overstreet said vaccinated students and faculty are not required to wear masks on campus and added the college is “suggesting” that non-vaccinated individuals wear masks.
“We are not checking vaccination cards,” Overstreet said, adding the campus is adhering to recommendations from the Illinois Community College Board, which is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said the college continues to have screening stations at the entrances to campus buildings, but said only temperatures are being checked. Overstreet explained that John A. Logan College will return to face-to-face classes fall semester.
The tuition waiver drawing comes on the heels of the state's "All in for the Win" program, that enters all vaccinated Illinoisans in weekly lottery drawings with more than $7 million in prizes through the summer.