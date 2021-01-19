Vaccination clinics open for Phase 1B across Southern Illinois; here's what you need to know

Southern Seven Health Department announce their move into Phase 1B on Tuesday. Clinics are being scheduled throughout their region, which covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

“We are hop-scotching through the counties, hitting different spots to make sure everyone has access to vaccinations,” Nathan Ryder, contact tracing outreach coordinator, said.

Southern Seven vaccine registration is available online at southern7.org. Those who do not have internet access can register by phone. He also suggested that more computer-savvy friends and family members help older family members and friends register for the vaccine.

“Please be patient. We’re still receiving a very limited supply of vaccine shipment. Now that we’ve moved into Phase 1B, it’s a large group,” Ryder said.

He stressed that those who have already registered do not need to call for an appointment.

“You won’t be forgotten if you have put your information in. People won’t be left behind or forgotten,” Ryder said.

He expects to be in Phase 1B for the next month or so.

