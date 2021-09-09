Vaughn's MasterWorks: Overcoming the bumps in the road

Entrepreneurship is not always a smooth road.
Brandon Vaughn, of Vaughn MasterWorks in Marion, knows it first hand, but his persistence, flexibility and dedication to his craft has paid off.
His expertise is in automotive accessories — including window tinting, vinyl wraps and remote starts.
“When I first opened up, I would do whatever it took to make money. I started with just $1,500 and I knew that I was going to have to hustle. I just was trying to utilize everything I had learned from past employment and use that as a foundation to keep building from,” Vaughn said.
That previous employment includes a variety of automotive-related roles beginning in 2001, many involving the installation of car audio systems. When his employer unexpectedly died in 2010, Vaughn said he decided to set out on his own. He admits it was tough and he said he did everything from car audio installations and auto detailing to rotating tires.
“After trying for a while to find my own way, I decided I should go ahead and open my own shop,” he recalled. “I found this little old gas station in Herrin I started in for just $50 a month. It was a dump; it didn’t even have running water, but I started there and eventually had the opportunity to move to Marion.”
He said the move led to more traffic, but also more expenses.
“I just couldn’t get caught up there. I never could make my rent. I was struggling,” he stressed. “I would go home in tears, not sure how it was going to work. I remember going to work on Monday morning, not having one entry on the appointment book and having $1,000 worth of bills due by the weekend. By the grace of God, it always worked out. I had just enough clients come in that I could make all of the payments.”
Things began to around for Vaughn when a friend who did auto body work suggested they share a location.
“We found a great landlord who rented us a very large building for not much money. We were there for three years,” he recalled.
Vaughn, who now works out of a garage at his Marion home, said the arrangement worked well because both businesses could make referrals to the other and both businesses grew. He also was able to expand his offerings, learning how to tint automobile windows.
“As the 12-volt electronics business (car audio and related products) started to drop down, I began following the demands and the demand was for window tint. I started doing tint and it has just taken off. Now I’ve actually stopped doing the electronics except for remote starts and security systems,” he said.
Vaughn found quickly he had a knack for window tinting.
“Anybody can peel the liner off and stick tinting to a window, but to me, it’s an art to be able to apply it cleanly and have good cuts where the tint’s edge is really close the edge of the glass so you don’t have light gaps and don’t have a window with tint that is going to peel off when you roll the window down,” he said.
Vaughn said quality window tinting takes time – three to four hours for most cars – and requires some special techniques. He often will layout tinting on the exterior of windows to get curves and sizes just right, using heat guns to shrink tint to fit. He also has a plotter, a computerized machine which cuts tint specifically for particular cars.
He explained window tinting is popular for both privacy and temperature control. He said tint film also can provide an added measure of safety by holding the glass together in case of an accident.
Business has improved to the point where Vaughn is careful about marketing: there is currently wait of several weeks for his services. And while he no longer worries about making payments, there are other challenges.
“I walk a fine line now. I realize I am busy enough to hire somebody, but then I’ve got to cover their wages and that means we have to increase work, but I don’t want to risk quality trying to do quantity,” he said.
He said repeat customers point to the quality of his work. Even former clients who have left the area bring their new cars back to Southern Illinois for him to tint.
“Right now, I want customers to know that it’s my hands working on their project and if I’m not happy with a piece of tint, I’m pulling it off and starting over. If I have to, I’ll do it five or six times to make sure that it’s as close to perfection as I can get,” he said.
He said he puts in the extra effort in part because of the struggles to build his business.
“I have a certain amount of pride, but I always want to be humble. I feel very blessed to be in the position I am now. I’ve worked hard to get here,” he added.