Vaughn's MasterWorks: Overcoming the bumps in the road

“I just couldn’t get caught up there. I never could make my rent. I was struggling,” he stressed. “I would go home in tears, not sure how it was going to work. I remember going to work on Monday morning, not having one entry on the appointment book and having $1,000 worth of bills due by the weekend. By the grace of God, it always worked out. I had just enough clients come in that I could make all of the payments.”

Things began to around for Vaughn when a friend who did auto body work suggested they share a location.

“We found a great landlord who rented us a very large building for not much money. We were there for three years,” he recalled.

Vaughn, who now works out of a garage at his Marion home, said the arrangement worked well because both businesses could make referrals to the other and both businesses grew. He also was able to expand his offerings, learning how to tint automobile windows.

“As the 12-volt electronics business (car audio and related products) started to drop down, I began following the demands and the demand was for window tint. I started doing tint and it has just taken off. Now I’ve actually stopped doing the electronics except for remote starts and security systems,” he said.

Vaughn found quickly he had a knack for window tinting.