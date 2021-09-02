Vendors happy to be back in Du Quoin for the state fair

DU QUOIN — Vendors and fairgoers are glad to be at the 2021 Du Quoin State Fair, after the fair’s 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marjorie Rector, of Sesser, was working at Home Run Grill’s the fair location in one of the brick roundhouses on Grandstand Avenue Wednesday evening. She owns Home Run Grill in Sesser and closes that location to come to the fair.
Home Run Grill has two stands at the Du Quoin State Fair this year. The roundhouse location offers Italian favorites such as pizza and Italian beef, to name a few, along with appetizers and a variety of shake-ups. Rector said their other stand offers hand-patted hamburgers, fries and rib eye sandwiches.
“I think there’s been more people and more enthusiasm for the fair this year than in previous years,” Rector said.
She added that daily appearances of the Clydesdales have been popular with fairgoers.
“They’re just happy to be out and about. They’ve been a really good crowd,” Rector said.
Rector said the weather Wednesday was perfect for visiting the fair, despite heat and rain earlier in the week. The heat wave that continued through the fair’s first weekend was really hard and called the weather Wednesday refreshing. While the hurricane brought relief from the heat to Southern Illinois, Rector said she really felt bad for people who were directly impacted.
As a vendor, the biggest problem has been the availability of supplies. Rector pointed to glasses which read “iced tea” that they were using for their shake-ups. “We’re using what we can find,” she said.
Lane’s Family Concessions, located at the south end of Grandstand Avenue, is another locally based fair vendor. Cliff Lindemann, who was cooking in the stand Wednesday evening, agreed that the crowds seem to be a little larger.
“I’m glad we’re back and things are somewhat back to normal,” Lindemann said.
Lindemann, like his fellow fair vendors, only had one or two events in 2020.
While COVID-19 numbers are increasing in the area due to the delta variant, he believes it is safe to be outside.
“I think people are glad to have the fair back and so am I,” he said.
Kaniece Smith, of Carbondale, was at the fair with her five-year-old son and one-year-old daughter, riding the rides in Kiddie Carnival near the Grandstand, which was not too crowded.
One of the family’s favorite activities was the Show Me Safari Petting Zoo, where they got to feed the goats.
The Du Quoin State Fair continues through Labor Day.
Here are a few attractions coming this weekend. In the Grandstand, Jamey Johnson and Walker County take the stage Friday, with USAC Silver Crown Racing Series Saturday evening and the ARCA Racing Series on Sunday. Grandstand entertainment ends with comedian Ron White on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Special events include: the Diaper Derby, Duct Tape Challenge and lip sync battle on Saturday; pedal pull tractor competition, backseat driving contest and talent contest on Sunday; and washer and cornhole tournaments on Monday.
For more information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/dsf/Pages/default.aspx.
