Vendors happy to be back in Du Quoin for the state fair

As a vendor, the biggest problem has been the availability of supplies. Rector pointed to glasses which read “iced tea” that they were using for their shake-ups. “We’re using what we can find,” she said.

Lane’s Family Concessions, located at the south end of Grandstand Avenue, is another locally based fair vendor. Cliff Lindemann, who was cooking in the stand Wednesday evening, agreed that the crowds seem to be a little larger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m glad we’re back and things are somewhat back to normal,” Lindemann said.

Lindemann, like his fellow fair vendors, only had one or two events in 2020.

While COVID-19 numbers are increasing in the area due to the delta variant, he believes it is safe to be outside.

“I think people are glad to have the fair back and so am I,” he said.

Kaniece Smith, of Carbondale, was at the fair with her five-year-old son and one-year-old daughter, riding the rides in Kiddie Carnival near the Grandstand, which was not too crowded.

One of the family’s favorite activities was the Show Me Safari Petting Zoo, where they got to feed the goats.

The Du Quoin State Fair continues through Labor Day.