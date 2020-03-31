Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois postpones spring flights

The board of directors of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois has announced it will delay the two flights planned for Spring 2020 until further notice because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The board originally planned to take two flights in Spring 2020 — one on May 5 and another on June 9. But, both flights were postponed last week.

“Initially, when Honor Flight Network put a freeze on honor flights, we moved the May 5 flight to the June 9 date in hopes we could fly by then,” said Bryan Questelle, chairman of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

The Honor Flight Network, the national organization which governs all Honor Flight hubs, has mandated no hub fly to Washington, D.C., before June 1. Additionally, HFN enacted a ban on all Honor Flight meetings, gatherings and fundraisers through May 31. This prevents Veterans Honor Flight from holding guardian training or veteran medical evaluations prior to the June 9 flight date.

In order to preserve the Honor Flight experience and provide the necessary safety to veterans, the June 9 flight date is not possible.

Questelle said the group isn’t saying they will not do a spring flight, but it may not be possible to travel this spring. He expects to get more information by April 15.