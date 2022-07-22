Veterans in Southern Illinois are struggling to find work, but there are ways to combat that

Monday is the annual observation of National Hire a Veteran Day. Local vets and supporters say it takes more than a once-a-year celebration to help former military personnel find valuable work.

Carterville’s Charles Robinson knows. After 26 years in the Army, he has struggled to find work. He said often the skill sets he learned during his military career would not match those prospective employers were looking for – or employers didn’t see how they complimented one another.

“When I first got out and was looking for a job, I found that a lot of the people interviewing only thought of the military as the infantry. They really didn’t know or understand what the military does,” he said.

For example, Robinson said he took his military record book with him to one interview only to be told it was irrelevant.

“They asked me if it was my military stuff and I said it was. Then they said, don’t worry about that because none of it has to do with business,” he recalled.

But, Robinson maintained, it all did.

“I did business stuff in the military; I did business training; when I was working in civilian military operations, I worked closely with Iraqi business development, but because I was military, they just assumed I didn’t have any business experience.”

Robinson recently found a job – he will start soon at Southern Illinois University Carbondale – but he said the job search has been much more difficult than he expected.

Yet, veterans make great employees said Francis Pass, owner of Pass One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Herrin. Pass, a veteran of the U.S. Army, said he has several former soldiers and sailors working for him.

“The people with military experience are always on time, they are very punctual, organized and very concerned about their vehicles and their own appearance. Usually, they make great employees.”

Paul Copeland, coordinator of veterans’ services at SIU, said sometimes veterans begin looking for work with unrealistic expectations. An Air Force veteran, Copeland explained that he expected employers would practically come looking for him.

“I think a lot of veterans feel frustration because, like me – I came out with 27 years of experience and some advanced education – sometimes they are overqualified and have expectations,” he said.

He added that veterans can be reluctant to share about their military experiences and often, as in Robertson’s case, employers don’t understand the circumstances and context of duty.

He said a number of organizations including the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Employment Security have programs to specifically assist veterans with resume writing, interview skills and job hunting.

Many companies, like Pass’, have found benefits in hiring veterans as well as those with some level of on-going service including those in the National Guard. Julie Campbell, area chair with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a volunteer organization of the Department of Defense that works to promote understanding and cooperation between employers and members of the National Guard and Reserve, said her organization often recognizes businesses and companies for being military-friendly.

“These are employers that are willing and wanting to hire service members or guard members,” she said, explaining that the organization helps companies understand the commitments of reserve and guard members and the corporate flexibility it requires.

Veterans such as Robinson can be a great fit for many companies, Copeland added.

“You will find that veterans generally will have a really good success rate in learning a job and wanting to be successful in it,” he said. “They have this drive that is built into them that makes outcomes very important.”