Vic Ritter, former Herrin mayor, dies

Vic Ritter, who served as mayor of the City of Herrin for more than a decade, died Sunday.

News of Ritter’s death was shared by Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi on his personal Facebook page. Ritter was born in Du Quoin and graduated from Du Quoin High School.

According to Alongi’s post, Ritter was mayor of Herrin 1999-2014. He stepped down from the post due to health reasons in November of that year. He said that resigning was one of the most difficult decisions he had ever made. He also had a 34-year career with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said he remembers Ritter as a civic leader who was passionate about Herrin.

“When I was elected in 2013, he was in his final term,” Stephens said. “All of my interactions with him were always professional. I know he loved his community and his legacy will last well beyond his passing.”

Information on funeral services for Ritter are not yet available.

