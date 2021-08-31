Vienna: A small town with a big comeback

Instead, Penrod said many of the community’s citizens are behind the growth.

“Of course, success breeds success,” Penrod said. “I think we have people that see others stepping out and taking risks, but doing well. They open new businesses and create new jobs and that inspires them, too.”

Emily Kerley is one of those people. The owner of Milkmaid Creations and Antiques, Kerley and her family opened K F Meats, a butcher shop and deli, offering locally-raised beef and pork as well as nationally-recognized deli meats and cheeses.

“We’re calling ourselves a meat market, so we’re kind of trying to go back to the old-style butcher’s store,” she said.

Kerley said response to the shop has been “overwhelming,” and she’s hiring additional employees.

With the opening of K F Meats, the community now has two sources for food, following a time when there was none.

“Our IGA closed in mid-2017 and we didn’t have a grocery store at all until late 2018 and that’s when Miles Brothers opened at the same location,” Penrod recalled. “Then they had a fire this February that put them out of business and we were back to being without a grocery store.”