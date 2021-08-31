Vienna: A small town with a big comeback

If there wasn’t already a town in Illinois called Phoenix, the Johnson County seat of Vienna would be worthy of the name.
Like the mythical creature that rose from the ashes, the community of 1,400 has come through the fire – two of them actually – and as other rural cities face decline, Vienna is filled with new ventures and hope for the future.
Talk with Mayor Steve Penrod and the enthusiasm is contagious. Penrod shared about work underway to improve access to the community from nearby Interstate 24, the recent construction of an amphitheater in the city park, a new butcher shop and two businesses rebounding from devastating fires, plus other expanding enterprises.
He also pointed to a new campground, a coming art gallery as well as established antique and other retail shops around the town’s square. He said the nearby Tunnel Hill State Trail is a mecca for bicyclists and runners.
“It continues to be very popular and we have a 50 and 100 mile run scheduled for November,” he said. “We have over 800 people registered and they’re coming from all over the world.”
Penrod, who has been in office just a few months, deflected accolades for all that is happening in Vienna.
“I’d like to take credit,” he said with a hearty chuckle, “but I don’t think it’s the new mayor.”
Instead, Penrod said many of the community’s citizens are behind the growth.
“Of course, success breeds success,” Penrod said. “I think we have people that see others stepping out and taking risks, but doing well. They open new businesses and create new jobs and that inspires them, too.”
Emily Kerley is one of those people. The owner of Milkmaid Creations and Antiques, Kerley and her family opened K F Meats, a butcher shop and deli, offering locally-raised beef and pork as well as nationally-recognized deli meats and cheeses.
“We’re calling ourselves a meat market, so we’re kind of trying to go back to the old-style butcher’s store,” she said.
Kerley said response to the shop has been “overwhelming,” and she’s hiring additional employees.
With the opening of K F Meats, the community now has two sources for food, following a time when there was none.
“Our IGA closed in mid-2017 and we didn’t have a grocery store at all until late 2018 and that’s when Miles Brothers opened at the same location,” Penrod recalled. “Then they had a fire this February that put them out of business and we were back to being without a grocery store.”
The grocery reopened in March near the interstate and now is expanding, the mayor said. The fire was just weeks after the community’s Ford dealership was also destroyed by a fire. Like Miles Brothers, Harper Ford also re-opened and is looking to remodel its current building.
Local business leaders say Vienna is on the rebound.
“Hopefully we’ve become a place where people don’t have to go out of town to find produce and groceries or other things; they can stay right here in the community,” said Kerley. “We hope we’ll start drawing more people because of what they can find here.”
Kerley said there is a sense of optimism and cooperation among the residents and businesses in Vienna.
“We’re realizing that the more we work together, the better things are for everybody. We’re just trying to help and support each other as much as we can.”
Penrod added, “There’s just a lot of good things happening. There is a real focus on improving quality of life and making Vienna a better place for people to live and open a business and thrive.”