Vienna High remembers 4th teen to die from Johnson County crash

VIENNA — Vienna High School on Monday planned to honor the life of a fourth teenager to die from injuries sustained in a rural Johnson County vehicle accident a little over a month ago.

Max Koehler, 15, of rural Vienna, died at 6:49 a.m. on Thursday morning at Evelyn’s House — BJC Hospice, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, according to his obituary.

“Certainly, Max's passing is a sad loss for our community, but we rejoice in the great memories that so many had with Max,” Vienna High Superintendent Josh Stafford said in a community email message Sunday evening.

Stafford said the high school would acknowledge Koehler’s memory during the start of the school day Monday morning. School counseling staff is available to anyone who needs them, he added.

Stafford asked students, teachers and staff to wear Cardinals gear to school on Tuesday “as that was one of Max’s favorite teams.”

He will be further honored with a balloon lift on Dec. 7, which would mark his 16th birthday.