 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vienna High remembers 4th teen to die from Johnson County crash
0 comments
alert

Vienna High remembers 4th teen to die from Johnson County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

VIENNA — Vienna High School on Monday planned to honor the life of a fourth teenager to die from injuries sustained in a rural Johnson County vehicle accident a little over a month ago.

Max Koehler, 15, of rural Vienna, died at 6:49 a.m. on Thursday morning at Evelyn’s House — BJC Hospice, in Creve Coeur, Missouri, according to his obituary.

“Certainly, Max's passing is a sad loss for our community, but we rejoice in the great memories that so many had with Max,” Vienna High Superintendent Josh Stafford said in a community email message Sunday evening.

Stafford said the high school would acknowledge Koehler’s memory during the start of the school day Monday morning. School counseling staff is available to anyone who needs them, he added.

Stafford asked students, teachers and staff to wear Cardinals gear to school on Tuesday “as that was one of Max’s favorite teams.”

He will be further honored with a balloon lift on Dec. 7, which would mark his 16th birthday.

A total of six teenagers were riding in the vehicle when it crashed in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 25 in Ozark. The teens were traveling westbound on Ozark Road near Locust Road when their vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the vehicle, Jordan Davidson, 18, of Goreville, died in the crash, as did 17-year-old Brayden King and 15-year-old Aidan Baker, both of Vienna.

Three others, including Koehler, were airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment.

Dylan Harris, of Vienna, and Macie Turvold, of Harrisburg, have been released from care and returned home; they are expected to fully recover, Stafford said.

Private services have already been held for Koehler. According to his obituary, provided by Bailey Funeral Home, Koehler is remembered as a “loving and compassionate person.”

“When the leap day tornado of 2012 devastated parts of Harrisburg and Saline County, Max asked his parents if he could donate the entire contents of his piggy bank to help because, as he said, ‘they needed it more than he did,’” the obituary read.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News