Vigil held as many mourn death of two SIU students

CARBONDALE – Mourners from all across Carbondale gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the two Salukis who died in a car accident Thursday morning.

Vamshi Krishna Pechetty and Pavan Swarna, who were 23 and graduate students in computer science at SIU, left many members of the Saluki family heartbroken, according to Paul Frazier.

"We've just been through a lot this year. It's been a really difficult time,” Frazier, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, said. “… In our hearts that will never forget these young men. We'll forget what they meant to us. We will never forget what they meant to this campus that, this university and to our community. As we go forward and we try to remember these two young men, we must dwell on the good times that we have. Share those memories and treasure those members. As we think about him and his time passes, we'll never forget them in our hearts."

Several faculty and friends of Swarna and Pechetty spoke about their fond memories with the two or what they would miss about them.

Madison Lebegue was one of the ones who spoke.

"This is the toughest thing I had to go through," Lebegue said. “Pavan wasn't just someone I knew. I knew him like a brother. … I'm never forgetting the last words he said to me. He called me little sister. I'm never forgetting that and hope you guys (never) forget his memories as well.”

Shreya Adabala also spoke about her connection and the character of the two who died.

"It breaks my heart to stand and talk a bit about those we lost…," Adabala said. "… I can only say that they're going be in our hearts forever and then we cherish all the memories..."

Another individual, Pranav Reddy Ala, also told the crowd about various fundraisers to help the families of those grieving and the other student who were involved.

To donate to a fund to help Swarna’s family go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-pavan-swarnas-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

To donate to a fund to help one of the surviving Salukis go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-karthik-kakumanu?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

The incident

Five SIU students, two of whom are dead, were involved in a crash on Illinois Route 3 just north of McClure, according to the Illinois State Police and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane.

“We are heartbroken to learn of a tragic car accident that has taken the lives of two members of the Saluki family and injured three others,” Lane said in a Facebook post. “We send our condolences to the families. We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time. Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones.”

Pechetty and Swarna died because of the incident, Lane said.

According to ISP, Marie A. Meunier, 32, of Cape Girardeau, also died.

The following students were also involved in the accident:

Kalyan Dorna, 24, of Carbondale, a graduate student in civil engineering

Karthik Kakumanu, a graduate student in computer science

Yaswanth Uppalapati, 23, a graduate student in computer science

Meunier was traveling southbound on Route 3, just north of Old Cape Road in Union County and when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Her car struck the front of a second vehicle, driven by Swarna, according to ISP.

The Union County coroner pronounced Meunier and Swarna dead on scene.

All lanes have been reopened at the site of the accident, ISP said.

No other information has been released at this time.​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.