Virtual Employment Summit 2020 will teach teens, young adults how to prepare for professional life

CARBONDALE — Carbondale United is asking teenagers to dress as if they are headed to a job interview and take a photo. Photos of work wear are needed for an online fashion show during Virtual Employment Summit 2020, scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 27.
Organizer Nancy Maxwell said they will be used as examples of what to wear or not to wear to a job interview.
Maxwell, who is mother to a teenaged daughter, helped her daughter prepare for her first job interview, and that included helping her “revise” her clothing choices to look more professional.
“We found that a lot of people don’t know what to wear to an interview,” Maxwell said. “We’re going to try to make it interactive."
The summit is geared toward teens and young adults, ages 16 to 25, but everyone is welcome to attend. Maxwell said it will be beneficial for those re-entering the workplace as well as the looking for their first job.
Man-Tra-Con will teach participants how to create a resume. Local business leaders will talk about jobs they have and what type of person they are seeking to fill those jobs.
Other partners in the summit include: Pepsi, the Aisin Group, IGP, The Women’s Center, Aces for Youth-My Brother’s Keeper, African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Carbondale Branch NAACP, Carbondale Public Library, Southern Illinois Moms Demand Action, Carbondale Community High School, Race Unity Group of Carbondale, Carbondale Human Relations Commission, Zeta Amicae of Carbondale and Man-Tra-Con.
The summit also will cover filling out job applications online or on paper, interviews, how to research potential employers and craft questions to ask during a job interview and the correct verbiage to use during an interview.
“There will be lots of helpful and useful information,” Maxwell said.
To submit a photo, email them to RCSPREVENTION@thewomensctr.org.
Registration for the summit can be completed online at carbondalepubliclibrary.org or by calling 618-306-5885.
