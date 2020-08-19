Virtual Employment Summit 2020 will teach teens, young adults how to prepare for professional life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Carbondale United is asking teenagers to dress as if they are headed to a job interview and take a photo. Photos of work wear are needed for an online fashion show during Virtual Employment Summit 2020, scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 27.

Organizer Nancy Maxwell said they will be used as examples of what to wear or not to wear to a job interview.

Maxwell, who is mother to a teenaged daughter, helped her daughter prepare for her first job interview, and that included helping her “revise” her clothing choices to look more professional.

“We found that a lot of people don’t know what to wear to an interview,” Maxwell said. “We’re going to try to make it interactive."

The summit is geared toward teens and young adults, ages 16 to 25, but everyone is welcome to attend. Maxwell said it will be beneficial for those re-entering the workplace as well as the looking for their first job.

Man-Tra-Con will teach participants how to create a resume. Local business leaders will talk about jobs they have and what type of person they are seeking to fill those jobs.