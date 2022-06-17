Visual Pro Detailing in Benton offers top level care for vehicles

BENTON — Mark Barger turned his long time automotive detailing hobby into a business when he opened Visual Pro Detailing in 2010.

For the first few years, he was working out of his truck and a small garage in Johnston City. Today, he has expanded to a larger facility in Benton.

“It's been quite a journey but well, well worth it,” said Barger. “Detailing is a very difficult business to get off the ground. The first few years and winters can be very slow and brutal. We focused really hard on the customer experience and made sure we were treating every single customer and every single car the way we would want to be treated and I think that is the long term ‘secret’ to our success.”

Visual Pro Detailing specializes in ceramic coatings. A ceramic coating offers long-lasting protection to a vehicle’s surfaces, while giving the finish a spectacular shine. The coating lasts significantly longer than any traditional wax or sealant, offers superior UV protection, water shedding and an ease of cleaning to help the owner protect their long-term investment.

“These coatings save our customers a crazy amount of time,” said Barger. “Less time washing, no time waxing, less time maintaining and cleaning their vehicles. It gives them freedom and helps them enjoy their vehicles more than ever.”

Barger said making customers happy and building long-lasting relationships with them is his favorite part of operating his own business.

“The cars are cool, but protecting and giving our customers better lives through our services is the best part no one talks much about,” said Barger. “We get just as much satisfaction from ceramic coating and making our customers happy with their Honda Civics as we do with providing the same services to a brand new C8 Corvette.”

Barger added window tinting to his service offerings due to market demand. He offers multiple shades and can help customers decide what the best option is for their needs.

“We wanted to make our window tinting offerings a little different,” said Barger. “Really educate the customer on what they are getting, how the shades work, to help them make the best and most informed decision.”

At the Benton location, Visual Pro Detailing is looking to expand even more. Barger said the expansion has been in the works for some time.

“A bigger facility would help us to be able to hire more staff and speed up our turn around,” said Barger. “We refuse to cut corners and our schedule for getting a vehicle ceramic coated often fluctuates from a two to four month wait.”

Barger’s most popular package is the Pro Coating package, which offers a top level ceramic coating to all exterior surfaces. He said most clients simply want the best services offered.

Visual Pro Detailing is a fully-insured business and Barger has special training for his craft. He said the certification is important to ensure the job is done correctly.

“It's important to know that the person installing an expensive, long-term product on your cherished vehicle actually knows what they are doing and understands the process,” said Barger. “There is currently no legal licensing or registration for becoming a detailer in the state of Illinois. Anyone can go on Amazon, order some form of ceramic coating, and call themselves a professional detailer and sell ceramic coatings.

“Having certification from companies like Gtechniq and Gyeon, which have some of the highest standards for detailers being allowed in their network, lets my clients know that they are getting a reputable and professional grade result from an experienced and highly skilled detailer.”

When asked what his biggest piece of advice to the average person taking care of their vehicle would be, Barger said the best advice he could give anyone to keep their vehicle looking nice is to hand wash it every one to two weeks.

“Most automatic car washes do long term damage to vehicles, and even touch free car washes leave a lot of debris and other contaminants on the vehicle,” said Barger. “Hand wash, dry well and apply some form of UV protection (wax) regularly if you do not want to go the ceramic route.”

For more information on Visual Pro Detailing, the services they offer, or to schedule an appointment for your ride, visit visualprodetailing.com or email Barger at mark@visualprodetailing.com.

