Volunteers lay wreaths to honor veterans in Southern Illinois

Every December, volunteers join Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans across the country.

This year, cemeteries around Southern Illinois will join those efforts on Wreaths Across America Day, which is Saturday.

Honor Wreaths for Veterans is a group of Southern Illinoisans who have joined together to complete wreath laying for veterans buried in our region.

Martha Ann Webb, coordinator for Anna City Cemetery and city councilman, said the goals are to honor veterans and teach children about freedom.

Webb started raising money for veterans buried in Anna three years ago after she met Jim Koonce and learned about Honor Wreaths for Veterans. She decided to join his efforts and lay wreaths in Anna.

“My goal is to cover every veteran in Union County. We’ve come a long way,” Webb said.

This year, she added Jonesboro, Cobden and Alto Pass.

In those three short years, Webb has raised enough money to place wreaths on the grave of every veteran buried in Anna.

Alto Pass also will honor each veteran with a wreath. During fundraising for Alto Pass Cemetery, they got a call from a family. The family asked how many veterans’ graves remained, then bought the wreaths for those graves.

She added that donations for Jonesboro and Cobden cemeteries also are growing.

On Saturday, some cemeteries will have short ceremonies before laying wreaths. Others will have longer ceremonies. Volunteers are needed to help lay wreaths.

Webb said the ceremony for Anna and Jonesboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Anna Nazarene Church. Phil Ray, a Vietnam veteran, will lead the ceremony. Other participants will include Anna VFW Honor Guard led by Mark Haddick, Rachel Norton, Anna-Jonesboro High School Concert Chorus, Boy Scout Troop 44. A symbolic wreath laying will be by local veterans.

Then Colp Pride Program will begin at noon in Dewmaine-Colp Cemetery. Douglas Strong, a Vietnam veteran and poet, will speak. The program will include William Perkins, Mike Sherrill, Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson, Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini, sisters Jenna Elizabeth Herbst and Janna Harner, Jim Gentile, Vanessa Sherrill, Ron Kirby, Carl Jackson, Aaron Jones, Marie Perkins and 'Miss Williamson County' Emma Shick.

Carterville Cemetery will host a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by wreath laying until 10 a.m. Saturday at the flag pole. It will include representatives from Carterville Area Rotary Club, Honor Wreaths for Veterans and the community.

Those attending are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 8:45 a.m. Directions will be given out prior to ceremony and after it.

More than 1,000 veterans are buried in Carterville.

Webb said the organizations are seeking donations made for wreaths next year. If a donation is made between Dec. 18 and Jan. 14, it will be matched. If you buy a wreath for a local veteran, another wreath will be given to Wreaths Across America.

Donations can be made to cemetery coordinators. Webb can be reached at 618-614-2753.

Donations can be sent to Honor Wreaths for Veterans at 1212 N. Garfield St., Marion, IL 62959.

For more information, visit www.honorwreathsforveterans.org.

