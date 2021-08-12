Volunteers place thousands of flags to honor fallen officer Brian Pierce

More than 2,500 flags will be flying along 15 miles of roads and streets of Williamson County this weekend.

To casual observers, it is an awe-inspiring and patriotic site.

But for many of the 70-plus volunteers who placed the flags – one every 32 paces on each side of the roadway – it is a solemn act of respect in honor of the Brooklyn, Illinois Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4.

The flags line the planned route of Pierce’s funeral procession, set for Saturday.

“This means a lot because it shows people still care, that there is still support out there for law enforcement and that people want to make sure that a law enforcement officer is properly remembered on his last journey,” said Brennan Stover, who teaches law enforcement courses at John A. Logan College.

He volunteered Thursday with other members of the Mt. Vernon-based Law Dogs Motorcycle Club to display the flags.

The flags, displayed at John A. Logan College, and along Routes 13 and 148 and parts of Herrin and Cambria Roads, are a project of The Flagman’s Mission Continues, an O’Fallon-based not-for-profit organization that honors military personnel and first responders killed in the line of duty.