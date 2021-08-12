Volunteers place thousands of flags to honor fallen officer Brian Pierce

More than 2,500 flags will be flying along 15 miles of roads and streets of Williamson County this weekend.
To casual observers, it is an awe-inspiring and patriotic site.
But for many of the 70-plus volunteers who placed the flags – one every 32 paces on each side of the roadway – it is a solemn act of respect in honor of the Brooklyn, Illinois Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. who was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4.
The flags line the planned route of Pierce’s funeral procession, set for Saturday.
“This means a lot because it shows people still care, that there is still support out there for law enforcement and that people want to make sure that a law enforcement officer is properly remembered on his last journey,” said Brennan Stover, who teaches law enforcement courses at John A. Logan College.
He volunteered Thursday with other members of the Mt. Vernon-based Law Dogs Motorcycle Club to display the flags.
The flags, displayed at John A. Logan College, and along Routes 13 and 148 and parts of Herrin and Cambria Roads, are a project of The Flagman’s Mission Continues, an O’Fallon-based not-for-profit organization that honors military personnel and first responders killed in the line of duty.
Pierce, 24, was a resident of Carbondale who commuted to the St. Louis Metro East community of Brooklyn nightly for his shift. He was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle while deploying spike strips on the McKinley Bridge leading into St. Louis.
The placement of the flags in his honor – one approximately every 80 feet – is called “a mission” by the organization’s president and CEO.
“It’s the right thing to do; it’s humbling and it is honorable,” explained Jeff Hastings of O’Fallon. “This is to help a community pay honor to a fallen hero.”
Hastings said the organization has completed more than 30 of the missions in the past year. The Flagman’s Mission Continues places flags for services throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and parts of other Midwestern States. He said the flags are usually placed several days before the funeral services.
“The flags are like a billboard. There are people in the area who will drive by and they will have no idea why they are there, so they’ll start asking questions,” he explained. “That way they will learn about why we are doing it and who we are honoring.”
Volunteers placing the flags included military veterans, families, scout groups and other first responders.
The efforts of the organization are completely funded by donations.
Hastings said the flags will remain in place until Sunday. Volunteers who would like to assist in the removal and packing of the flags should meet Sunday at noon at John A. Logan College.