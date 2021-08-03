Vote now! Carbondale is a finalist for $25,000 grant to fund city's first dog park

CARBONDALE — The nonprofit behind the city's first dog park says Carbondale is battling it out against other finalist communities for a $25,000 grant to help fund the project.
Five cities or towns will each receive a grant worth $25,000 from PetSafe, a global leader in pet product solution. An additional five communities will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest has selected Carbondale as a finalist for a $25,000 grant.
The voting period began Tuesday, August 3, and runs through August 31 at barkforyourpark.com.
Carbondale Dog Parks leaders say they plan to build a 2-1/2 acre off-leash dog park with a 5-foot-high fence with large and small dog fields, multiple entry gates, water fountains, signage, and a pavilion.
The award will facilitate installation of the fence, the addition of agility equipment, educational signage, a dedicated activity area, and a donor recognition station.
Carbondale’s dog park will highlight natural features such as boulders, tree stumps, and beautiful, ecologically-beneficial native landscaping to screen the park from the nearby school yard and soccer field, the release stated.
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States, according to a news release.
“The PetSafe® brand is proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for the PetSafe brand. “This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we’re looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for your favorite finalist.”
Nonprofit leaders have long said Carbondale's first dog park would not have been possible if not for generous donors.
Jane Adams, executive board president for Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, previously told The Southern said the park will be the largest dog park in the region, and one of the only few with water fountains.
It will on the west side of town, just behind Parrish School near the LIFE Community Center.
The nonprofit is working with the Carbondale Park District to maintain the park, which the district will own and insure. The FCDP was incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization in the spring of 2017.
The group's "wish list" can be found on Friends of Carbondale Dog Park's website https://cdaledogparks.org/donate/.