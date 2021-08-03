Vote now! Carbondale is a finalist for $25,000 grant to fund city's first dog park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States, according to a news release.

“The PetSafe® brand is proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for the PetSafe brand. “This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we’re looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for your favorite finalist.”

Nonprofit leaders have long said Carbondale's first dog park would not have been possible if not for generous donors.

Jane Adams, executive board president for Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, previously told The Southern said the park will be the largest dog park in the region, and one of the only few with water fountains.

It will on the west side of town, just behind Parrish School near the LIFE Community Center.

The nonprofit is working with the Carbondale Park District to maintain the park, which the district will own and insure. The FCDP was incorporated as a 501(c)3 organization in the spring of 2017.