Voters to decide on Carbondale's 'home rule' status

A confusingly-worded referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask Carbondale residents if they want to the retain status as a home rule community, and voters are hearing from advocates on both sides.

What is home rule?

Home rule defines the powers available to local government entities. According to the Illinois Constitution, home rule provides cities with the power to “regulate for the protection of the public health, safety, morals and welfare; to license; to tax; and to incur debt.”

Carbondale, as a city with a population of more than 25,000, has been operating as a home rule community since 1972, but its status as a home rule community came into question when the city’s population dipped below 25,000, requiring voter approval to continue with home rule. The Illinois Municipal League reports that there are 219 home rule communities in the state.

“Home rule gives a city council and local administration the ability to do things much more independently of the state government,” explained longtime Southern Illinois University Carbondale political scientist John Jackson. “In essence, if the state government doesn’t prohibit something, the city can do it in home rule cities, whereas there are more constraints in non-home rule cities.”

Jackson said home rule can impact zoning rules and regulations for example as well as a variety of taxes and fees.

Making the issue particularly tricky is the wording on the ballot. Given how the question is presented, those wishing to retain home rule status for Carbondale must cast a “no” vote.

“I think the city is trying to make its cast that Carbondale is better with home rule, and others, such as realtor groups are trying to make the other case,” outlined Jackson, who added that in essence, a question of home rule is a sort of referendum on elected officials.

“It’s a matter of do you trust your school boards, park district boards and city council or not, because that’s where all of the big money (in taxes) is,” he said.

Urging “No” votes

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said he hopes Carbondale continues to be home rule.

“The easiest way to describe it is that home rule gives the municipality local authority and control rather than relying on Springfield to empower cities. It gives local officials the ability to craft rules, regulations, laws and ordinances that best suit the community,” Williams explained.

He said if Carbondale did not have home rule, something as simple as lowering a speed limit in residential areas would require approval from the state. Williams added that many current programs and ordinances would end if home rule does as well.

He said the city’s rental housing license and inspection effort is one area such program. The city’s add-on food and beverage tax which was instituted to pay for downtown streetscape programs, would also end as would the municipal motor fuel tax, the package liquor tax and additional sales tax – revenue streams that, he said, have made it so Carbondale does not have a large city property tax. In their absence, he said property taxes might increase.

“A big majority of the sales tax generated in Carbondale are from non-residents and we use those moneys to be able to support local services and keep real estate levies low. If we lose our ability to collect those local sales taxes, real estate taxes are the only resource we will have to be able to provide the same level of service,” he said. “The end of home rule would make some fundamental changes to the way our community operates.”

At the June 21 meeting of the Carbondale City Council, Williams went over the amounts the city gains in different tax revenues raised through home rule. Those include sales tax, hotel tax, food and beverage tax, animal licenses, rental registration and other fees.

Those losses would include:

General Fund: Home Rule sales tax, $9,707,833; Municipal Motor Fuel Tax, $428,200; Municipal Hotel/Motel taxes, $774,195; Rental registration fee, $268,000; Gaming Machine Fees, $86,850; Animal Registration Fees, $7,000; Transient Merchant Fees, $300. The total is $10,819,520.

Liquor and Food and Beverage Tax Fund: Food and Beverage Tax, $1,600; Package Liquor Tax, $525,000; Miscellaneous, $10,000; for a total of $2,135,000.

Debt Service Fund: Food and Beverage Fund, $1,204,488; general fund, $3,310,909; for a total of $4,515, 397.

Local Improvement Fund: Home Rule Sales Tax, $440,911; Municipal Motor Fuel Tax, $300,000; Package Liquor and Food and Beverage Tax Fund, $920,512; for a total of $1,661,423.

The total would mean that the city would lose $19,131,340 if it loses home rule.

“There’s a lot,” Williams said at the meeting.

Support for “Yes” votes

A statewide realtor group is urging residents to vote “yes” through direct mail postcards and advertisements online. Voting "yes" would put an end to home rule in Carbondale.

Ron Deedrick, local government affairs directors with Illinois REALTORS, said as a non-home rule community, Carbondale simply would have to ask voters to approve additional projects and spending.

“Home rule communities are not bound like non-home rule cities in terms of the debt service they can take on, which means Carbondale can have skyrocketing debt service without asking for the voters’ approval. That's the key thing on tax increases and on debt. They don't have to ask the voters for permission, they can just do it (when they are home rule),” Deedrick said.

He explained that by having to ask voters, community spending can be kept in check.

“We firmly believe that voters should have a say in what their taxes are going to,” he said. “Government's going to spend money, so shouldn’t the voters have the ability to say yes or no? Do you want to increase those revenues on debt service or debt limits? The voters should have the right to tell their city leaders, ‘No, we don't want this project, we don't believe it's affordable or if we do want that to take on the debt for the next 25 or 30 years to pay off the bonds for that.’”

He said realtors are often against home rule statuses because of increased tax rates and more burdensome regulations involved in the sale of a property.

“We're seeing in some municipalities, the city comes in and says you have to do X, Y and Z in order for a property to pass inspection and people are not able to afford those upgrades. As a result, they're not able to sell that property to a potential owner,” Deedrick said. “Also, there's a whole battery of state laws and ordinances that are already on the books that help in a positive way, but some home rule municipalities will create another category of ordinances.”

Voters will decide

This issue is on the Nov. 8 ballot. A “no” vote is one to continue home rule. A “yes” vote is one to remove the home rule status from Carbondale. The voters will decide.