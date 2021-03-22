Walker's Bluff Casino Resort asks to move up construction timeline

CARTERVILLE — Elite Casino Resorts has announced changes to its plan to construct a Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.

Construction plans have been consolidated into a single construction phase.

Elite has requested approval from the Illinois Gaming Board to move directly to the permanent facility once approved to do so. Original plans called for building a permanent facility in phases.

“We are hopeful for a positive outcome that gives us the privilege to open a premier casino resort in Illinois,” Dan Kehl, CEO of Elite Casino Resorts, said. “The new proposed construction schedule allows us to open the casino, hotel, spa and all of our signature Elite amenities sooner, giving new customers a great first impression of the new Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.”

Bids are being sought for construction of the resort.

An informational meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Walker’s Bluff Tasting Room.

Interested companies are asked to limit attendance to one company representative.

Plans, specifications and other related documents can be downloaded from https://app.isqft.com/services/go/pp/6355992. Bids are due by 2 p.m. April 7.