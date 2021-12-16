Want to help tornado victims? Here's how in Southern Illinois.

Here's a list of ways you can assist families on the ground in places like Mayfield, Kentucky and Dresden, Tennessee as they recover and rebuild from the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

People all across Southern Illinois are coming together to gather supplies, raise money and donate toys for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado victims.

Nationwide donations

Those wanting to donate directly to Kentucky can monetarily donate to the Kentucky Governor’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund here.

You can also send them checks to the following address:

Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet

200 Mero Street, 5th Floor

Frankfort, KY 40622.

Donors are asked to sign the memo "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has also started the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. You can find more information on it here.

You can donate to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, texting “REDCROSS” to 90999 or visiting their website here.

You can donate to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief fund here.

Marion Elks #800

The Elks in Marion is currently running two different campaigns to aid those in need because of the tornado.

Christmas for Kentucky is their program to help give kids from preschool through high school in Kentucky received Christmas gifts despite the natural disaster.

They are only accepting new toys through Monday, Dec. 20.

Their Kentucky Tornado Relief Drive is accepting blankets, sleeping bags, baby food, formula, toiletries, generators, work gloves and more.

To see the complete list visit their Facebook page.

Those donations are being accepted through Friday, Dec. 17.

Donations for either campaign can be dropped off between 11 a.m and 8 p.m. at 204 S. Market St. Marion, IL 62922.

Schnucks Round Up

Schnucks customers at checkout can round up with any purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of donations going to the American Red Cross relief funds through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Village of Carrier Mills

The Village of Carrier Mills is hosting a toy drive.

Unwrapped new toys can be dropped off at the Dollar General or the Wildcat Package until 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

They are also hosting an emergency blood drive from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at 101 North Mill St. in Carrier Mills.

The blood is going to assist Kentucky tornado victims.

Metropolis Fire Department

The Metropolis Fire Station has been designated as a drop off point for donations.

The station is located at 213 W. 7th Street.

Items being accepted are water, non-perishable food items, blankets, cleaning supplies, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, etc.

Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College will be accepting donations for Mayfield, Kentucky until Monday, Dec. 20.

Those who wish to donate non-perishable food items, personal care items, new clothing, toys, blankets can drop off donations from Monday through Friday until 4 p.m. at each college location including Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, Vienna and Ullin.

Cornerstone Church

The Marion Cornerstone Church has put their item donations currently on hold, however, they are still accepting monetary donations in their relief fund or volunteers to help.

You can learn more here.

First United Methodist Church

The First United Methodist Church in Murphysboro is currently planning their next move whether it be donations or getting boots on the ground in the areas most affected.

To see updates on their relief campaigns visit their website here.

Christian Life Church

The Christian Life Church in Herrin will be collecting donations as well.

A truck will be set up at Kroger in Herrin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 for those who want to donate.

They are accepting the following; cases of bottled water, personal care products, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and infant supplies and first aid items.

No clothing is being accepted at this time.

Sonic

Sonic’s across Southern Illinois are accepting Toys For Tots donations for tornado victims.

The participating Sonics are in Marion, Benton, Herrin, Carbondale, Du Quoin. Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Anna and Metropolis.

Donations are being accepted until Sunday, Dec. 19.

Those who donate will receive a free medium tator tot.

Beware of scams

The Better Business Bureau warns those wishing to donate money to relief efforts to carefully evaluate which charities they choose to give to.

“Heartbreaking scenes of storm damage may prompt many people to look for ways to help by donating time or money to help those in need,” Michelle L. Corey, the BBB's St. Louis president and CEO said. “Publicity about disasters often is used by scammers to solicit money that never reaches those who need it."

To ensure that the money goes to those who need it and not to a scammer, the BBB advises donating to established charities, relying on experts to evaluate and recommend charities to donate to and understanding that gifts of food and clothing may not be wise.

Editor's Note: If you know of any other organizations, groups or individuals in Southern Illinois that are accepting donations, supplies and more, email The Southern at news@thesouthern.com. If anything on this list is inaccurate or requires an update, please let us know.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0