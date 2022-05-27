Warming Center's Job Resource Center help connect people to careers

Carbondale’s Warming Center is going beyond helping individuals find a safe place to spend the night thanks to a new program aimed at aiding people find jobs.

Funded through a $3,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Carbondale, a job resource center offers a place for people to work on resumes and job applications as well as a source for clothing for job interviews. The donation from Rotary was used to purchase computers, printers and other technology. Together, the technology and clothing makes up the facility’s Job Resource Center.

“There’s a room where people can sit at a computer and access sites for applying for jobs,” explained Carbondale Rotary Club President Jerry Molumby.

Molumby said the club also provided shelving and Rotarians sorted clothing donations for use by those who need something to wear for job interviews or to drop off applications. Carbondale Warming Center Executive Director Carmalita Cahill said the clothing part of the center is about more than just one outfit.

“If you get something from the interview closet, what are you going to wear the first week that you're employed?” Cahill said. “We’re going to go back into that closet and help you find things that can go together for that first week or so to get you through until you can start purchasing things on your own. Our support doesn't stop when you get the job.”

Clothing items – all of which have been donated by members of the community – are sorted by gender, size and type. Cahill said that the interview room has the appearance of a retail store.

She added the ability to help people find something to wear to work is a big boost for people who simply need a hand-up.

Molumby said, “It goes beyond ‘three hots and a cot.’ It is people things so that they can take care of themselves.

The Job Resource Center already has several success stories, Cahill said.

“We have folks who have gone through our jobs program who are employed and have been promoted and now are able to maintain things on their own,” she explained.

The Job Resource Center is open to everyone, not just Carbondale Warming Center clients. The center is located at 608 E. College St.

“The Job Resource Center is open to the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays and that is something that we are really excited about,” Cahill said.”

Molumby added, “They’ve opened it up so that people from the community can use it, so if you need a job, this is a great place. Our mission statement at Rotary talks about service above self. We are always striving to give service to our community and partnering with the warming center is a natural fit for us.”

More information about the Job Resource Center is available by calling the Carbondale Warming Center at (314) 312-2539.

