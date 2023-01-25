Warming temperature leaves roads slippery after snow

CARBONDALE — Tuesday night's winter storm dropped about half a foot of snow in the Carbondale area, but rising temperatures have caused another hazard, other than ice.

A drove around Carbondale after Tuesday night's snowfall looking to photograph the storm's aftermath provided scenes of shorn off evergreen limbs, as well as fellow motorists blinking their hazard lights.

The main roads were not snowy or icy. IDOT snowplows made sure of that. But cars had to look out for falling slush from trees. I nearly had a heart attack when A slush bomb bombarded my windshield just past Crab Orchard Spillway. And when slush was not falling from trees, it was flowing in streams down byways where no snowplow had time to go.

Most motorists know to be cautious when temperatures are low after a snowstorm because of the possibility of ice formation. But as those degrees rise, and snow starts to melt, slush forms, which can be just as dangerous, if not more so.

Slush is formed when snow and ice warm up, which decreases road traction and increases the likelihood of you losing control of your car. Further, slush may hide an icy road.

If you must drive during slushy conditions, take these precautions to ensure safety.

First, don't speed up like a NASCAR driver racing out of the pits. The change in speed may cause your vehicle to end up in a ditch. And that goes for deceleration, too. No sudden breaking. Slow down slowly.

Do not assume that, when the roads are slushy, following the posted speed limit is playing it safe. Those limits are for optimal conditions. Whenever the road is in worse condition, you should adjust your speed appropriately.

Stay in your lane. Do not attempt to change lanes unless absolutely necessary. That ridge of slush tires leave can cause you to lose control.

And one more thing: clean off your car before driving. At high speeds, layers of snow and ice can become deadly projectiles.

Warming temperatures don't always make safer road conditions. Keep these driving tips in mind if you must go out into the slush-- like to get photographs.