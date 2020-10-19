Watch Now: Additional COVID-19 mitigations to take effect Thursday in Southern Illinois' Region 5

“The point is the virus is serious. We are still continuing to learn about it, so I don’t want anyone to have a false sense of security because they are young or don’t have known medical conditions that they have nothing to worry about. We all need to be thinking and to be concerned about this virus,” she said.

Dr. Craig Davis, system director of hospitalist medicine for Southern Illinois Healthcare, called the disease “a completely unpredictable and formidable foe.”

On Monday, SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital were treating 28 COVID-19 patients, with one on a ventilator. None of those were residents of long-term care facilities.

Since March, SIH has admitted 255 COVID-19 patients ranging from age 18 to 102, including 131 men and 124 women. Of that total, 42 were residents of long-term care facilities. The hospitals have seen 33 deaths of patients ranging from age 40 to 95.

Every official who spoke on Monday said each resident can help lower the region’s numbers of positive cases by wearing masks, following social distancing recommendations, washing hands frequently and getting a seasonal flu shot.