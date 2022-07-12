Watch Now: Anna infant's memory honored with new playground

One woman’s dream – and years of fundraising – to honor the memory of her daughter with an all-inclusive playground in Anna is nearing reality with a $400,000 Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant.

Hadley’s Haven is one of 87 Illinois parks receiving funds through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. In all, more than $30.3 million is being awarded to parks including the planned Anna facility which has been Lenore Ashby’s passion since her daughter Hadley died in 2017.

The planned $831,000 playground will be across from the existing playground at the Anna City Park. Designs for the facility include surface cover, accessible play equipment including a swing and other items individuals can use while remaining in their wheelchairs. A fully accessible music section is also planned.

“It’s a place for everyone, no matter what your ability. There is a piece of equipment for everyone. This is a place where children can play without limits,” Lenore Hadley, president of the foundation and Hadley’s mother in a video on the project's Facebook page.

Fundraisers organized by a non-profit foundation ranging from T-shirt sales and “white out” high school football games as well as donations from businesses and individuals brought in about one-half of the necessary funds for the playground. The IDNR grant brings funding within striking distance of the goal.

“With a few promised donations from some local companies and with this new grant, we are roughly just $27,000 from our total,” Hadley told The Southern.

Hadley was born in April 2016 with a birth defect and complications from surgery left her with multiple disabilities including cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy.

After the infant’s death in December 2016, Ashby dedicated herself to the construction of an inclusive playground to honor her daughter.

“We’ve been fundraising since 2018 and I’m sure a lot of people who had donated to us might have been losing hope, but with this grant coming through, it has made this dream that almost seemed unreachable a reality,” Ashby said.

The grant was announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker Friday. Ashby said she was surprised by the award.

“They didn’t even do these grants last year, and didn’t think we would hear anything until the fall, so this was wonderful news,” she said.

Groundbreaking for Hadley’s Haven is planned for spring 2023.