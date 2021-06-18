WATCH NOW: Bear captured on video in Southern Illinois; last seen at Rend Lake spillway

Last month, Missouri conservation agents tracked down a bear in Richmond Heights in St. Louis County and tranquilized it. The bear was taken to a less populated area and released back into the wild.

Also in May, Kirkwood Police Department posted photos of a black bear on Facebook, while another black bear was spotted in Brentwood.

Then, last weekend, a bear was reportedly spotted in the St. Genevieve area in Missouri.

Bacon spoke with Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials on Thursday and said they have a large carnivore policy. They say there are no known breeding populations of large predators in Illinois, but IDNR will not stop natural migration of the animals.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Don Schachner told the Belleville News Democrat that as the bear population in Missouri grows, they're going to continue expanding into Illinois.

“Who's to say, five years from now, a female or two may make it over here. Or it might be another 10-15 years. It's hard to say; it's a little bit of a roll of the dice," he said.

According to IDNR’s website, Senate Bill 3049, which took effect Jan. 1, 2015, amended the Illinois Wildlife Code by adding black bears, cougars and wolves to the list of protected species in Illinois.