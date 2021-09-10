Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois opens new admin site

The space allowed the club to add a new grant coordinator, Yahaira Heller, who will have an office in the new location.

“All of these positions make us a strong organization to serve the youth of Southern Illinois,” Carpenter said.

The building is the former home of the Options Program of Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale. Carpenter said the organization was able to lease a portion of the building from Brehm.

“I’d like to see us eventually use the whole space,” Carpenter said.

The goal is to have a training center at the location and do all on-boarding of new employees at the site.

She added that the site allows the administrative team to enter a different level of professionalism and increases the club’s footprint in the community.

“Having someone to manage grants definitely makes our jobs easier, and the new offices means we can do more for our kids,” Carpenter said.