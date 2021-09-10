Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois opens new admin site

CARBONDALE — Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois celebrated the opening of its new administrative offices at 101 S. Lewis Lane Thursday afternoon at a ribbon cutting and open house.
Administrative office were formerly located in the Carbondale club site in the old high school on Springer Street.
“It’s all about community and doing thing for our youth,” Carpenter said during a short program.
Other speakers includes Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Stephanie Wood, chairman of the BGCSI board. Russ Ward, vice chair of the BGCSI board, served as master of ceremonies.
Carpenter said the new space will give the club’s administrative staff the opportunity and space for more collaboration.
Woods said the new building also improves working conditions for the club’s administrative staff.
“The new building affords all our administrative staff an opportunity to work in relative silence. It takes a lot of tenacity to keep working with basketballs bouncing on the ceiling,” Wood said.
The new administrative location will have a large conference room and individual offices for CEO Tina Carpenter, Director of Finance Monique House, Director of Program Services Elycia Freeman, Director of Development Kassie Taylor and Allegra Frazier, human resources manager and administrative assistant to the CEO.
The space allowed the club to add a new grant coordinator, Yahaira Heller, who will have an office in the new location.
“All of these positions make us a strong organization to serve the youth of Southern Illinois,” Carpenter said.
The building is the former home of the Options Program of Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale. Carpenter said the organization was able to lease a portion of the building from Brehm.
“I’d like to see us eventually use the whole space,” Carpenter said.
The goal is to have a training center at the location and do all on-boarding of new employees at the site.
She added that the site allows the administrative team to enter a different level of professionalism and increases the club’s footprint in the community.
“Having someone to manage grants definitely makes our jobs easier, and the new offices means we can do more for our kids,” Carpenter said.
The event also served as the celebration for the club’s 17th anniversary. The organization opened as Boys and Girls Club of Carbondale in its Springer Street location. Today, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois operates four club sites in Carbondale in addition to the administrative office site. It’s new club site in Marion is expected to open this month.
