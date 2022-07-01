Watch Now: Carbondale's Clint Mifflin: Sharing stories with video

Clint Mifflin is honest about how his video production business started. As a graphic designer, he began by taking photographs for a client.

“I really enjoyed taking photos and I began wondering how I could make it profitable so I could buy more equipment,” he recalled.

He started by photographing a few weddings and transitioned into shooting videos of weddings about seven years ago.

“Then it all snowballed. I fell in love with video and I’ve been filming ever since,” Mifflin said.

Mifflin expanded his services from weddings. With contacts he made as a member of a local band and with new equipment, he ventured into music videos, first by offering to do them for free to gain experience and exposure. He also started producing commercials for local businesses and promotional videos for area not-for-profits. It worked.

“I would do one and then someone else would ask me to do one and it just kept spreading with word-of-mouth,” he said.

Since then he has filmed dozens of weddings, produced television commercials for area businesses and been responsible for music videos including one for the Mount Vernon-based Terry LaMaster Band.

“Doing video allows me to be even more creative than with graphic design,” the Carbondale resident said. “With graphics, the client often has an idea of what they want, whereas in video, there is a lot more room to express myself creatively and to try new things, especially since we’re doing three minutes of video as opposed to a static design.”

Mifflin describes his work as creative and explained that he tries to provide extra services to his clients, especially in post-production. He makes time to edit video when he is not filming and outside of his work as a network technician for Carbondale Community High School.

“Most weekends I’m filming and if I’m not, I working on videos,” he said, mentioning his calendar includes about ten weddings, several commercial shoots and work on recruitment videos for a sorority.

“I am a lot less worried about how fast I can get a video turned around for a client. Instead, my goal is to really get everything I can out of a video,” he explained. “I want to make sure that everything is done correctly and there are no shortcuts.”

He explained that rather than applying filtering software to videos, he prefers to take the time to do adjust specific colors, using his graphic design background and understanding of color theory.

From the original camera purchased with wedding photo proceeds, he continues to upgrade his equipment.

“It’s like night and day. My first camera would only shoot 24 frames a second at 1080p and now I shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second,” he said. “I went from a $400 camera to a $6,000 rig.”

He said he is evolving as well, learning more not only about videography and marketing.

“I’m learning and growing as I go. I’m learning more about marketing and search engine optimization. That’s really where I’m wanting to go, perhaps someday having my own digital marketing agency,” he said.

For now, though, he said he is happy providing high-quality, affordable video projects for clients.

“I think everyone deserves to have their vision out there and I want to make that happen,” he said.

