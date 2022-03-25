Watch now: Carmi's Elastec is the world's top producer of oil spill clean-up equipment

Conventional wisdom is that companies dedicated to cleaning up oil spills and other environmental issues would be located outside of the Midwest – perhaps in Texas or along the Gulf Shore.

But conventional wisdom would be wrong because the largest manufacturer of environmental response equipment in the world is in Carmi, Illinois.

“It’s a question we get all of the time at tradeshows: ‘What are you guys doing in the middle of the United States? You’re not even near a shoreline!’ explains Brian Cook, creative services manager for Carmi-based Elastec. “Our answer is simple. This is home; this is where we are from.”

Cook said the location is a good thing, despite the conventional wisdom.

“Most oil spills happen on land as opposed to out in the ocean,” he said. “It’s a fit for us because we fill the niche where most of our products are geared toward inland spill response and remote locations. That’s the places where our equipment is designed to go. Some of our competitors are more geared to open water spills with large seafaring equipment.”

The equipment Cook refers to is a wide-range of products designed to clean up oil spills and other accidents which could be harmful to the environment. The company is known for oil skimmers, dispersant application systems, vacuum systems, pumps, specialized vehicles and even boats designed specifically for environmental response situations.

The company started more than 30 years ago when the two owners of a White County oil trucking business serving the area’s oil production fields began trying to clean up a small spill. Discovering that oil adhered better to the side of a five-gallon bucket they dropped than to the equipment designed specifically for the purpose, a “light bulb went off,” Cook said.

The two, Donnie Wilson and Jeff Cantrell, set out to invent a sort of a drum oil skimmer, taking the device to other clean-up projects.

“One that happened, it turned into a response organization. Eventually, they turned it into a fabrication company where they just built the skimmers fulltime for other oil spill responders and oil companies. Over the course of 30 years, growing it to a wide variety of products and solutions now used in more than 165 countries with a network of dealers around the world,” Cook outlined.

The company now has more than 100 employees working to design and build not only skimmers, but vacuum systems, containment booms and more. As the company has grown, so has the product line.

“We’re also into trash and debris, pollution control,” Cook explained, adding that one of the company’s products, called an “Omni Catamaran,” is an aluminum workboat used daily on the Chicago River to collect trash and debris.”

Cook said the company is expanding more and more into the prevention and control of invasive plant including some particular species of seaweed, turning the company into one aiding areas with tourism, especially in the Caribbean.

“There is a seaweed that washes up on the shore and it smells terrible; it’s ugly and it gets in the way of people trying to swim or use the shorelines. Our Beach Bouncer works like a fence out in the ocean that deflects the seaweed to a different are where it can easily be connected,” Cook said. “This is helping the economy because tourists weren’t coming to the resorts when the beaches were covered in seaweed and gross. We’re helping these businesses.”

Cook said the company also is looking to the future.

“The world is kind of gradually phasing away from oil, so we have our ear to the ground on what can be done to solve other problems and that’s why we are getting more into things like plastic pollution and waterway pollution,” he said.

He added that Elastec constantly looks for ways to benefit the environment and its customers.

“We’re problem solvers. We’re here to make things better,” he said.

