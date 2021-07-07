Watch now: Century-old building razed in downtown Marion

“It was kind of a white elephant,” he said. “I’m kind of glad to see it go and I’m eager to see what they will do with the property.”

Joe Lerner, who owns the nearby Martini Joe’s pub, said he welcomes new development.

“It’s exciting to see so much change happening with the area around the square. It’s bringing more focus on the area and it’s great to see all of the developments and progress,” he said.

Absher said the demolition is just part of the evolution of the community.

“It’s clearing out the old, so to speak, which is necessary for new growth. It’s a great spot and I think something quick will come about it,” he said.

Demolition is expected to carry over Thursday until about 8 p.m., according to a city news release.

During demolition, East Main Street will be closed between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison Street will be closed from East Main to East Taylor Street.

The parking lot to the East of the Stanley Building will also be closed to the public.

Marked detours were in place on Wednesday and patrons of the Marion Post Office will be able to use parking along Madison and Mechanic Streets.

City officials asked motorists to avoid the area when possible. As a reminder, Madison Street is one-way traveling south between Main and College streets and Mechanic Street is one-way traveling North between College and Main streets.

