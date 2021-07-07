Watch now: Century-old building razed in downtown Marion

MARION — Dave Schoenecke kept an eye on Wednesday’s demolition of the structure known as the Stanley Building downtown.
But that was not unusual.
After all, Schoenecke had been keeping an eye on the building for years.
The former building trades instructor at Marion High School said he spent much of his retirement patching holes, replacing windows and rehanging doors in the building at 200 E. Main St.
He was there again Wednesday, watching through his iPad, recording the scene as a demolition crew worked to bring the century-old building down.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher said the primary reason for the demolition was that the building had simply become unsafe. He said the owner of the building, Jerry Barrass, has not indicated yet his plans for the property.
“I don’t think he has anything necessarily ‘in the bag,’ so to speak, but I look forward to the conversations if he comes up with something that can benefit the downtown revitalization,” Absher said.
Absher said he usually is in favor of the rehabilitation of buildings, but it was not feasible with this two-story structure just east of the city’s Tower Square. Absher spoke of downtown renewal during his recent State of the City address, sharing plans for improvements to Tower Square and a planned move of city offices across the square.
According to the Marion Illinois History Preservation website, the building was constructed about 1910 and served as the Marion Supply Company, a store that carried shoes, clothing, housewares, farm supplies, buggies and more.
Electrical utility Central Illinois Public Service Company purchased the building in 1927 for $35,000 and used it as a local and division office until the 1970s.
“In its day, it was a big, important building,” Schoenecke remembered. “The upstairs probably had 20 different offices in it and then on the ground floor there was a reception area and even more offices. There was a ton of room in the basement, too. It even had carpet down there.”
He recalled the building also served as a resale shop for a period after CIPS moved to the current Ameren facility on West Main Street.
Schoenecke, who lives less than a block from the location, was responsible for “anything that needed done with the building” in recent years.
“I pretty much knew every square foot of that building because I’ve been through all of it,” he said. “I fixed problems, patched things, rebuilt staircases, fixed doors and windows, you name it.”
He said in recent years the building was a frequent site of break-ins and graffiti.
“It was a never-ending battle it seemed,” he said, adding that he believed it was time for the building to come down.
“It was kind of a white elephant,” he said. “I’m kind of glad to see it go and I’m eager to see what they will do with the property.”
Joe Lerner, who owns the nearby Martini Joe’s pub, said he welcomes new development.
“It’s exciting to see so much change happening with the area around the square. It’s bringing more focus on the area and it’s great to see all of the developments and progress,” he said.
Absher said the demolition is just part of the evolution of the community.
“It’s clearing out the old, so to speak, which is necessary for new growth. It’s a great spot and I think something quick will come about it,” he said.
Demolition is expected to carry over Thursday until about 8 p.m., according to a city news release.
During demolition, East Main Street will be closed between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison Street will be closed from East Main to East Taylor Street.
The parking lot to the East of the Stanley Building will also be closed to the public.
Marked detours were in place on Wednesday and patrons of the Marion Post Office will be able to use parking along Madison and Mechanic Streets.
City officials asked motorists to avoid the area when possible. As a reminder, Madison Street is one-way traveling south between Main and College streets and Mechanic Street is one-way traveling North between College and Main streets.