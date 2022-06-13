Watch Now: Chicago native crowned Miss Illinois Saturday in Marion

MARION – Monica Nia Jones is Miss Illinois 2022.

The 25 year-old from Chicago won the title Saturday evening at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She competed as Miss Windy City.

She was chosen from a group of 26 candidates, which included three representatives from Southern Illinois. Miss Southern Illinois Breana Bagley of Carbondale was named second runner-up. Area representatives Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster and Miss Metropolis Cami Horman also competed in the event, but did not advance as finalists.

Her place as the first Black Miss Illinois in two decades is not lost on the new title holder.

“The last Africa-American Miss Illinois was Erika Harold who also was the last Miss America from Illinois,” Jones said. “The fact that I’m here exactly 20 years later is mind-blowing.”

Jones will spend the next year participating in special events, promoting her social initiative of music uniting souls and communities and will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win a minimum $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.

The new Miss Illinois told The Southern that she’s ready to get started.

“I’m a little tired, and I think I am past the part of being overwhelmed, but I’m ready to get the ball rolling,” she said, not long after a Sunday afternoon that included meetings with board members of the Miss Illinois Scholarship organization board of directors and initial planning discussions about the gown she will wear for the Miss America competition.

“I am really looking forward to Miss America. It is surreal that I’m actually going as a competitor,” she said.

The next week includes photo sessions, social media meetings and events with organization and competition sponsors. She said she is eager to visit local competitions and special events throughout the state as well as sharing her social impact focus on increasing diversity in classical music.

“I started playing the violin when I was five and one thing I have always noticed is that often I would be the only person of color in ensembles. Something I want to do is to boost education for classical music. I think a lot of people have fallen out of touch with classical music, so I want to show that it is still relevant and make all people comfortable in that space."

