Watch now: Choate Mental Health workers protest Gov. Pritzker's vaccine mandate

ANNA — Employees of the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center took to the streets Tuesday to protest Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Early in the day, about a dozen protestors stood at the intersection of Vienna and Main streets with signs protesting. Most had worked the midnight shift at the center before attending the protest. Later, leaders of the group said the crowd grew to about 30 people as those working days at the center got off work and joined the protest.

Melissa Clark, who acted as a spokesman for the protestors in the morning, said she has worked as a mental health technician at Choate for 10 years.

“We are being mandated by the state and Gov. Pritzker to get vaccinated by Oct. 4 or otherwise lose our jobs,” Clark said.

More than 170 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, but the rates at which regions and local communities are getting the jab vary greatly.

Southern Illinois continues to lag behind other regions and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The area's hospitals are also under intense stress as most people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated.