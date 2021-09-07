Watch now: Choate Mental Health workers protest Gov. Pritzker's vaccine mandate

ANNA — Employees of the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center took to the streets Tuesday to protest Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Early in the day, about a dozen protestors stood at the intersection of Vienna and Main streets with signs protesting. Most had worked the midnight shift at the center before attending the protest. Later, leaders of the group said the crowd grew to about 30 people as those working days at the center got off work and joined the protest.
Melissa Clark, who acted as a spokesman for the protestors in the morning, said she has worked as a mental health technician at Choate for 10 years.
“We are being mandated by the state and Gov. Pritzker to get vaccinated by Oct. 4 or otherwise lose our jobs,” Clark said.
More than 170 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, but the rates at which regions and local communities are getting the jab vary greatly.
Southern Illinois continues to lag behind other regions and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The area's hospitals are also under intense stress as most people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated.
Despite numerous studies that show the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, critics argue the vaccines' long-term effects are not yet known. Of the three vaccines, Pfizer is the only one authorized by the FDA beyond emergency use.
Choate employees are represented by the state’s largest employee’s union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The union has encouraged vaccination but opposes a vaccine mandate. The union and the state are currently negotiating issues around the vaccine mandate.
Pritzker initially set a Sept. 5 deadline for teachers, health care workers and college students to get the jab — or be subject to routine testing. Instead, on Friday, he extended that deadline by two weeks to Sept. 19 to give entities more time to comply.
State employees who work in congregate facilities have until Oct. 4 to get vaccinated or be subject to testing.
Protestors on Tuesday said they weren't necessarily against the vaccine, but against a mandate as a condition of keeping their jobs.
Some of the protestors said they hadn't taken the vaccine because of medical conditions.
Susan Vanhooser, who has worked for state mental health centers for 29 years, said she worked at Jacksonville before coming to Choate in January 2013. The Jacksonville facility closed in March 2013.
Vanhooser said she has four underlying medical conditions, including liver disease.
“A lot of people think the shot is a good idea for them, but I don’t think it should be condition of employment,” Vanhooser said.
Amy Mize, another employee who is at risk for blood clots and had a stroke at age 32, says the shot is not for everybody.
“I shouldn’t lose my job because my health is at risk,” Mize said.
Shaun Nicholas said the protest was about choice.
The center has 225 residents in six living area, five civil living areas and one forensic unit, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services website. The forensic unit is a locked, self-contained unit that has individuals who have been found by the courts to be not guilty by reason of insanity or unfit for trial. About 300 employees work at Choate.
Clark described the working conditions at Choate, saying the facility is “very short staffed" and employees routinely work 16-hour double shifts. Those working direct patient care are too busy to take lunch breaks.
Clark said they have worked for 19 months without the mandate and COVID-19 has run through the facility with both residents and employees falling ill. Employees are tested weekly.
“People are out here who have been vaccinated, but it should be everybody’s choice,” Clark said.
State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, agreed.
“I have always been in favor of encouraging improved access and availability to vaccines for citizens who make the personal choice to be vaccinated. However, the Governor’s recent vaccine mandate is just the latest example of the Governor’s massive overreach when it comes to the state’s pandemic response,” Bryant told The Southern.
The Southern reached out to Pritzker’s office and the administration at Choate for comment. They did not respond.
