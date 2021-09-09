Watch now: Colleges readies for vaccine mandate in face of test kit shortages, logistical concerns

Of those tests, 39 were positive for coronavirus — 34 of them students. The institution also reported having conducting 366 tests the previous week with 33 positive results. That was nearly twice the number of test conducted the previous week and more than two times the number of positive cases.

During his public forum, Shawnee’s Rice reminded students that the protocols being put in place are because of the governor’s mandate.

“This is not coming from Shawnee Community College; this is not coming from the board of Shawnee Community College; this is not coming from Tim Taylor, the president of Shawnee Community College, or any Shawnee employee. This is coming from the state of Illinois, from the governor, through an executive order that has the full force of law. We have to exclude you from campus if you are not vaccinated or you are not participating in the testing requirements that are outlined in the executive order,” he said. “It’s not us, it’s coming from the state.”

Taylor said his college will work with students who test positive for COVID-19. He said whenever possible, students will be able to take classes remotely and if that is not an option, other arrangements will be made to make up missed classes. He also said SIC will work with students during the early parts of the testing mandate.