Watch now: Colleges readies for vaccine mandate in face of test kit shortages, logistical concerns

Higher education institutions in Southern Illinois are using a two-week extension to establish plans and procedures leading up to the state-mandated Sept. 19 deadline requiring all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
“These two extra weeks will come in very handy for planning, development and implementation,” explained Southeastern Illinois College President Jonah Rice. “At present, our most immediate needs have been to determine our campus vaccination status and prepare for mass testing, including securing enough testing kits.”
Shawnee Community College President Tim Taylor said many institutions are having trouble securing testing kits and services. For that reason, he told participants in a public forum at the college Sept. 3 about the mandate it would be “two to three weeks” before on-campus COVID-19 testing is available.
“Everybody in the state has this mandate and the company that we were intending to use for this is the one that everybody is selecting — all of the universities, all of the community colleges and many of the K-12s throughout the state,” Taylor said. “They are getting slammed and they are having supply chain issues.”
Rice said the extension will help Southeastern Illinois College establish protocols and procedures.
“Given that the governor has extended the implication of his executive order by two weeks, SIC will use that time to further refine and develop the policies that will be enforced from any non-compliance with the mandate,” Rice said.
Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said the Jefferson County college is working to follow the state mandate.
“We are exploring our options for COVID testing possibilities and we are beginning to collect proof of vaccination as we look toward tracking. Keeping our students healthy and progressing educationally are the drivers for us,” he said.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale is also ironing out how the mandate will be implemented.
“As we had planned, we are offering a free vaccination clinic and testing opportunities on campus to bolster our already robust Saluki Safety plan. We appreciate the patience of the campus community as we work to comply with Gov. Pritzker's mandate and refine our processes,” university spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said in an email response to questioning from The Southern.
Earlier this month the state deployed a team of “community vaccinators” to SIU in Carbondale at the university’s request in an effort to increase the level of COVID-19 vaccinations among students, faculty, staff and area residents.
According to SIU online “COVID-19 Dashboard,” nearly 4,200 students and 1,700 employees are fully vaccinated.
The university reported 381 COVID-19 tests conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 for SIU employees and students through a joint SIU-SIH testing process.
Of those tests, 39 were positive for coronavirus — 34 of them students. The institution also reported having conducting 366 tests the previous week with 33 positive results. That was nearly twice the number of test conducted the previous week and more than two times the number of positive cases.
During his public forum, Shawnee’s Rice reminded students that the protocols being put in place are because of the governor’s mandate.
“This is not coming from Shawnee Community College; this is not coming from the board of Shawnee Community College; this is not coming from Tim Taylor, the president of Shawnee Community College, or any Shawnee employee. This is coming from the state of Illinois, from the governor, through an executive order that has the full force of law. We have to exclude you from campus if you are not vaccinated or you are not participating in the testing requirements that are outlined in the executive order,” he said. “It’s not us, it’s coming from the state.”
Taylor said his college will work with students who test positive for COVID-19. He said whenever possible, students will be able to take classes remotely and if that is not an option, other arrangements will be made to make up missed classes. He also said SIC will work with students during the early parts of the testing mandate.
“We won’t be sending anyone home the first week,” he told students in attendance at the forum. “We’re trying to support you.”
Rendfeld said SIU is striving for in-person instruction.
“We are doing everything we can to hold the in-person classes and activities our students have overwhelmingly told us they want - and that faculty want as well - and to do so safely. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our plans as needed,” she said. “Our faculty will work with students to help them stay on track. If a faculty member must isolate, they will work with their school director and college dean on alternate arrangements.”
