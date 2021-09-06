Watch now: Colp community comes together on Labor Day to honor Montford Point Marines

COLP — About two dozen people gathered at Dewmaine Cemetery’s Veterans Victory Hill on Labor Day to honor the heroes of the past and to preserve their stories.
While others picnicked and barbecued just up the road, a volunteer grabbed a bucket of water bottles out of their car and two men hoisted a fresh U.S. flag above the memorial site and folded the older one. Meanwhile, folks crowded around in the heat to hear a retelling of their village's history and the Marines who helped make it great.
National Montford Point Commandant, Robert B. Middleton II, attended and spoke at Monday’s ceremony hosted by Colp Pride, a group dedicated to preserving the legacy of a “small town with a rich history.”
“I can't believe all the history that emulates from this hallowed ground,” Middleton said.
The Montford Point Marines were the first African American recruits to join the Marine Corps in 1941 at the start of World War II — a time when Jim Crow laws, segregation and discrimination were very much alive.
The Montford Point Marines were the largest number of Black Marines to serve in combat and took part in the seizure of Okinawa, with approximately 2,000 of them seeing action, according to an engraved memorial at the site.
Colp is home to four of these Marines: Sol Griffin Jr., James L. Kirby, Earl Taylor Jr. and Reverend Dr. Archibald Mosley. These men received the Congressional Gold Medal for outstanding perseverance and courage that inspired social change in the Marine Corps.
The men were given the award in 2011 by former President Barack Obama.
All four men joined the Marines as part of the same class of seniors of Herrin Township High School in Colp, according to The Southern archives. After returning from the war, Mosley worked in Colp as a pastor and the rest moved from the area.
Mosley was one of the last survivors of the four in 2017, and said during a May ceremony that year covered by The Southern: “I hope that you will read the history of the Montford Point Marines, so you will know the history of what we went through,” Mosley said. “They are not here to tell you about the abuse, but I am.”
At Monday’s ceremony, Jim Gentile, president of Colp Pride, said Taylor, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony, is now the last survivor of the four.
As part of the day's ceremonies, the Colp Pride committee announced upgrades to the cemetery and memorial areas around town that would be provided by donations and benefactors including the Knights of Columbus and Dr. Omar Ahmad.
“This is a place for you to come and pray on bended knee and be thankful for the men and women who protect our liberties,” Gentile said. “There's nothing wrong with getting on bended knee and thanking God for these men and women who picked up arms and make us a free nation.”