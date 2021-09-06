Watch now: Colp community comes together on Labor Day to honor Montford Point Marines

The men were given the award in 2011 by former President Barack Obama.

All four men joined the Marines as part of the same class of seniors of Herrin Township High School in Colp, according to The Southern archives. After returning from the war, Mosley worked in Colp as a pastor and the rest moved from the area.

Mosley was one of the last survivors of the four in 2017, and said during a May ceremony that year covered by The Southern: “I hope that you will read the history of the Montford Point Marines, so you will know the history of what we went through,” Mosley said. “They are not here to tell you about the abuse, but I am.”

At Monday’s ceremony, Jim Gentile, president of Colp Pride, said Taylor, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony, is now the last survivor of the four.

As part of the day's ceremonies, the Colp Pride committee announced upgrades to the cemetery and memorial areas around town that would be provided by donations and benefactors including the Knights of Columbus and Dr. Omar Ahmad.

“This is a place for you to come and pray on bended knee and be thankful for the men and women who protect our liberties,” Gentile said. “There's nothing wrong with getting on bended knee and thanking God for these men and women who picked up arms and make us a free nation.”

