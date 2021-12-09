Watch now: Cops make Christmas a little sweeter for 280 Williamson County children

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – Carl Eggemeyer, president of the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police, said he wants families to know this holiday season that cops "give more than tickets."

“We are here to provide a Christmas shopping experience for needy families and children in need,” Eggemeyer said. “A lot of times when people call law enforcement they’re not having their best day. We’re here to show the next generation that we are here to help and that we want to do everything we can for them. We want to show that cops give more than tickets.”

Eggemeyer, who has led the annual Cops and Kids event for several years, said police officers all across Williamson County helped children personally pick out their favorite Christmas gifts.

As part of the program, now in its 30 year, cops spent $100 on each child during a shopping spree for Christmas gifts. About 280 children in all benefited this year.

Families from all over the county joined the cops for the unique Cops and Kids experience, where children met Santa, shopped, and enjoyed snacks.

This includes Desirae Heilman and her son, Jaxson Cooper, 3, who was one of 280 children treated by law enforcement this year.

“This was my first time being able to do this with my son. We had a lot of fun,” Heilman said. “It’s exciting. It’s a really good opportunity. It helps the unfortunate kids to have a great Christmas and put a smile on their faces."

The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #197 has hosted the event since 1991 after officers noticed families struggling during the holiday season.

“Officers on patrol were coming across families who just seemed like they needed a little help come the holiday season, and our officers came together to provide something for the children,” Eggemeyer said. “It’s great to give back to the kids and to give back to the families.”

Police departments spend the entire year raising money for this community-driven event, with businesses offering monetary donations and the local Mr. and Mrs. Claus popping in to visit with the children.

This year, they were able to raise over $30,000 for families.

Throughout the event’s 30 years of existence, officers have racked up countless heartwarming stories.

“A couple years ago we had a family that as the kids were going through the shopping actually went over to the grocery section and was wanting to buy groceries for their grandmother that they lived with,” Eggemeyer said. “So we pulled our money together and besides the shopping experience we actually provided groceries for them too.”

From foster and biological kids to new timers and yearly visitors, everyone had a great time shopping with officers for this year’s Cops and Kids event.

“We just want to get the word out there that we’re here to help,” Eggemeyer said. “We love doing the Cops and Kids experience. I don’t know who has a bigger smile on their face during the shopping, the kids or the officers. We couldn’t do it without the community. We look forward to this time of year every year.”

For next year’s event any family can put up an application starting in November at any Williamson County law enforcement officer.

Donations can be made at any law enforcement office or you can contact the Fraternal Order of Police here.

