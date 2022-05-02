Watch Now: COVID-19 had Jackson County waiting for ambulances

When you are waiting for an ambulance, time seemingly stands still. Kenton Schafer knows the feeling. He waited for more than a year.

Schafer, however, wasn’t anticipating the arrival of an emergency medical crew and an ambulance to take him to the hospital. As the director of Jackson County Ambulance Service, Schafer’s year-long wait was for a pair of new ambulances for his fleet His wait finally ended just a few weeks ago.

In April, the service took delivery of two new 2020-model Ford advanced life support ambulances – units that he ordered at the onset of the COVID pandemic.

“Typically, you accept a bid and then four, maybe five months later, you get a new ambulance,” Schafer said. “To no fault of anyone, we had to wait a little more than a year for these rigs.”

Supply chain problems were at the heart of the delay.

“We’ve seen the supply problems with everything from saline flushes to other supplies. Of course, as we got into the height of the pandemic, the factory for ambulances was shut down, then their employees were off and once they got up and running, the supply chain was interrupted; they didn’t have raw materials or parts were delayed,” he said.

Schafer said the two new ambulances – one stationed in Carbondale and the other in Murphysboro – supplant older units which have exceeded their expected lifespan. Each of the ambulances being replaced have more than 300,000 miles on their odometers.

“300,000 miles on an ambulance is equivalent to 600,000 miles on other vehicles because of all of the idle time, all of the different drivers and the way we drive them,” he said.

Schafer said Jackson County Ambulance Service has eight ambulances in its fleet, with four “on-duty” at any given time. A full time fleet manager/mechanic cares for the vehicles. With the older units, his work has been extensive.

“The older they get, the more maintenance and more money you have to devote to them and at some point, you realize that you are getting upside down and it is time to replace those to get those maintenance costs down,” he explained.

The interior of the new ambulances were designed by Jackson County Ambulance Service staff members specifically for the equipment and needs of patients being transported. Each of the roughly $186,000 units came without medical equipment.

The ambulances feature 7.3-liter V-8 engines and feature four-wheel drive.

“We’re not going mudding with them, but we do have some pretty rural roads and this provides us with a little bit extra to know that we can get their safely,” he said.

