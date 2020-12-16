Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southern Illinois

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Southern Illinois, Southern Illinois Healthcare officials said during their weekly briefing on Wednesday.
“It’s a really exciting day. Tomorrow we will start providing vaccines to frontline staff,” Bart Millstead, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said.
Dr. Kasey Nelson debunked a couple myths he had heard about the vaccines. He said the vaccine is safe and “in no way” can alter a person’s DNA. He has heard people say the vaccine can give a person COVID-19.
“That is untrue. You might get some mild symptoms after the second dose. That means your immune system is ramping up, preparing for COVID. It means your immune system is locked and loaded. Your immune response will fight off the virus if exposed,” Nelson said.
Those mild symptoms might include a headache, body aches or fever, but they will only last a day or two.
Nelson said the mRNA model used to create the vaccine is not new technology. It has been used for cancer treatment for years and is safe.
Support Local Journalism
Testing of the vaccine was done on 43,000 people, and 94% of them were shown to not get the virus. “When we look at the safety and efficacy, this is very promising,” Nelson said.
He added that the hospitals are seeing a high number of COVID-19 patients in the emergency departments. “It is placing stress on the system. Now we finally have a light at the end of the tunnel,” Nelson said.
SIH will begin vaccinating staff Thursday morning. Corinna Warren, system director for infection prevention and control, said staff were placed in tiers based on their level of exposure to patients with COVID-19. The tiers include everyone who interacts with those patients, including the people who clean patient rooms and deliver meals. They will receive two injections 21 days apart.
Millstead on Wednesday also gave an update in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and staff out sick. SIH had 41 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital.
“We are still struggling with staffing,” Millstead said. The organization currently has about 140 staff members out each day because they are either sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, or are under quarantine or isolation for exposure to the virus. Millstead added that 62 of the 140 on COVID protocols.
Two weeks ago, the organization was seeing 60 patients with COVID-19 and 200 staff members out daily.
“When we can roll out the vaccine to the community, this will be a game-changer,” Nelson said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.