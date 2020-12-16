Watch Now: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southern Illinois

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Southern Illinois, Southern Illinois Healthcare officials said during their weekly briefing on Wednesday.

“It’s a really exciting day. Tomorrow we will start providing vaccines to frontline staff,” Bart Millstead, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said.

Dr. Kasey Nelson debunked a couple myths he had heard about the vaccines. He said the vaccine is safe and “in no way” can alter a person’s DNA. He has heard people say the vaccine can give a person COVID-19.

“That is untrue. You might get some mild symptoms after the second dose. That means your immune system is ramping up, preparing for COVID. It means your immune system is locked and loaded. Your immune response will fight off the virus if exposed,” Nelson said.

Those mild symptoms might include a headache, body aches or fever, but they will only last a day or two.

Nelson said the mRNA model used to create the vaccine is not new technology. It has been used for cancer treatment for years and is safe.

Testing of the vaccine was done on 43,000 people, and 94% of them were shown to not get the virus. “When we look at the safety and efficacy, this is very promising,” Nelson said.