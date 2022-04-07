Watch now: Dash-camera footage released following Saturday officer involved shooting in Pana

PANA – The Illinois State Police just released dash-camera footage of the officer-involved shooting in Pana on Saturday.
The homicide suspect involved in the pursuit received “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to the Illinois State Police. The video during the pursuit, which was in connection with the murder of two women in the Collinsville area, has been released.
At approximately 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, ISP received information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office concerning the suspect wanted for a double homicide.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. local law enforcement located the vehicle northbound on Illinois Route 127 near Hillsboro.
A pursuit ensued after officers attempted a traffic stop, ISP said.
ISP Troopers later joined the pursuit.
The pursuit crossed Illinois Route 16 and then north onto U.S. Route 51.
The suspect vehicle came to a stop on U.S. Route 51 just north of Pana at approximately 1:53 p.m. after becoming partially disabled, ISP said.
The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly exited and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP Trooper.
The ISP Trooper fired their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a regional hospital for the treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries, ISP said.
However, the cause and nature of those injuries is under investigation.
No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.
The involved ISP Trooper is a 26-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.
Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events involved in the pursuit.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double homicide in the Collinsville area.
This investigation is open and ongoing, and all evidence and facts will be submitted for review upon completion of the investigation to the Christian County State’s Attorney's Office.
Forsaken Egypt: A look around the tiny village of Pulaski
Traven, 12, shoots hoops by his home in rural Pulaski. He hopes to become a doctor when he grows up.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards and their son, Traven, 12, pose in the doorway of their home in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards' dog, Lady, plays in the mud after a Sunday evening rain outside their rural home in Pulaski. A neighbor's home is seen in the background.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Neon lights advertise BBQ and video games at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery and Stardust Grill & Gaming in Pulaski in 2017.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
After shopping at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery in Pulaski, Robert and Susan Hodges of Villa Ridge pause to talk.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Terry's Fuel and Service is a business located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Broken appliances litter a lot in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A street sign in the village of Pulaski is riddled with bullet holes.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A squash crop grows in a residential area in the town of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The parking lot is full for the 15th Pastoral Anniversary to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson punctuates the praise with his guitar during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members of the church stood up and testified and spoke to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A stained glass window on the front of the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A woman hugs a boy during the celebration of the 15th pastoral ministry honoring the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members celebrate a 15th Pastoral Anniversary as they honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
