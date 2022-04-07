 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian County

Watch now: Dash-camera footage released following Saturday officer involved shooting in Pana

PANA – The Illinois State Police just released dash-camera footage of the officer-involved shooting in Pana on Saturday.

The homicide suspect involved in the pursuit received “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to the Illinois State Police. The video during the pursuit, which was in connection with the murder of two women in the Collinsville area, has been released.

At approximately 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, ISP received information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office concerning the suspect wanted for a double homicide.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. local law enforcement located the vehicle northbound on Illinois Route 127 near Hillsboro.

A pursuit ensued after officers attempted a traffic stop, ISP said.

ISP Troopers later joined the pursuit.

The pursuit crossed Illinois Route 16 and then north onto U.S. Route 51.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop on U.S. Route 51 just north of Pana at approximately 1:53 p.m. after becoming partially disabled, ISP said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly exited and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP Trooper.

The ISP Trooper fired their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a regional hospital for the treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

However, the cause and nature of those injuries is under investigation.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

The involved ISP Trooper is a 26-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.

Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events involved in the pursuit.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the double homicide in the Collinsville area.

This investigation is open and ongoing, and all evidence and facts will be submitted for review upon completion of the investigation to the Christian County State’s Attorney's Office.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

