Watch now: Dentmon Center in Carbondale combats violence with late-night basketball league

CARBONDALE — For the past several weeks, the Carbondale community has experienced a series of shootings that have left city leaders wondering — What can be done about it?

Now, a group of volunteers offer hope, safety and basketball as a solution every Friday night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Dentmon Center’s Gym.

The Midnight Run Basketball League started on Nov. 12th and about 20 individuals showed up, according to Aaron Lee, one of the volunteers and coordinators of the league.

The program is free to the community and runs Fridays from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. — peak crime hours — in an effort to keep young people off the streets, Lee said.

“What we want to do is give these kids an option. It's one thing to tell young people 'make good decisions.' But there needs to be an option of what that good decision looks like. So when talking with Joe and others, Midnight Run Just seemed to be a no brainer. Let's get the kids off the street in a safe environment where they can do what they love to do,” Lee said.

While playing basketball in a safe environment, Lee said the kids can also hear about opportunities like grade forgiveness, how to get their GEDs, how to learn a trade or become involved with vocational opportunities.

Players in the Midnight Run receive a free game jersey and T-shirt and Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez is working with the Dentmon Center to provide these, along with bags and masks to get young people excited about the project.

The supplies are being paid for through civil asset forfeiture funds — money and assets that would have otherwise been seized by law enforcement in instances such as drug busts.

Holding basketball programs at these peak crime hours in an attempt to reduce crime rates has been tried in other cities since the 1990s.

In addition to midnight basketball, the center holds other basketball and volleyball programs and Lee says about 100 kids come through the building throughout the week to play.

Shawn Kelly, a 19-year-old who went to the center’s first Midnight Run, said he will be back every time they have it and he hopes to bring more people the next weekend.

“It’s been good, I really like it, it’s been fun,” Kelly said. “It gives everybody the opportunity to have something to do on Friday nights instead of get in trouble.”

Kelly said he hopes that the program helps there be less violence in the community.

“Instead of everybody outside arguing and getting into it with each other, the Midnight Run gives everybody something positive to do, relieve stress or just to get away. So yeah, I just think it's a cool thing for the community,” Kelly said.

Kelly said since he was young, there wasn’t much for him and his friends to do and this program is coming at the perfect time for the community.

Chastity Mays, with A Gift of Love Charity, an organization that partners with the center, echoed this sentiment and said it is important that young people have a safe place to go.

“If you talk to teenagers in the area, and some parents, there's nothing to do for teens in the area,” Mays said. “We need a safe place where they can go and they know that there's things for them to do.”

Maxwell agreed with Mays, saying after conducting a survey of the community with Carbondale United shortly after Xe’Quan Campbell’s death in 2019, the No. 1 answer kids said they wanted to see in the community to stop gun violence was a community center.

“The ultimate goal for the Midnight Run is to give young people an option,” Lee said. “And eradicating violence of any kind, not just gun violence, but violence against women, violence against children as well. And if everybody could help support, we as a community can turn this around.”

Lee said the center is always looking for more volunteers and it is looking for businesses to sponsor the basketball program.

