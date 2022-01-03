Watch now: ‘Dignity and respect’ come first in new client choice food pantry in Cairo

CAIRO – Dignity and respect are at the forefront of Arrowleaf’s new client choice food pantry in the heart of Cairo after the city went six years without a grocery store, according to Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.

“One thing that we want to emphasize with our food pantry is dignity and respect,” Crabb said. “We know that families even with an income at a certain level sometimes fall on hard times. We want this to be a food pantry where anyone can come no questions asked. We know when families have to access food pantries, sometimes that is a very hard choice. They really don’t have a lot of choice in what they get, and some of those items may be not even good for their diet. This experience is going to be very different.”

On Monday, Jan. 3, Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, and others gathered at the pantry to celebrate its much-needed opening.

“This is definitely something that is needed here. The city of Cairo is a food desert, and this will help the citizens here locally,” Simpson said. “We’ve been without a grocery store for six years (as of)last December. This is something that is very wanted and needed. I’m looking forward to having more excellent projects with them.”

The food pantry is one of the only in Southern Illinois open 40 hours a week. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Crabb said.

They also have a 27/4 crisis line should someone need food outside of regular hours or are in another crisis that one of Arrowleaf’s other 25 programs can help with.

Their crisis line is 618-658-2611.

This prompted praise from Fowler.

“It’s amazing that you have this amazing facility, to begin with, but this food pantry is open 40 hours a week. That is so uncommon,” Fowler said. “It’s such a huge need because, again, it goes back to the need of a grocery store. The fact that you are here five days a week, eight hours a day and also in emergency situations speaks volumes to your mission and passion to be able to do this.”

The pantry serves primarily Alexander and Pulaski counties, but anyone from the southern seven Illinois counties can seek assistance, Crabb said.

The personalized shopping experience is open for use once a month per family.

One person or family will be allowed to “shop” around the food pantry with a chart to pick out exactly what their family needs, Crabb said.

No documentation or personal information is required to use the food pantry, Crabb said.

The building is also set to be fully updated and renovated, Arrowleaf Chief Information Officer Rollie Hark said.

“Cairo hasn’t had a lot of businesses move into town in recent years and we’re proud to have been one that has and is expanding,” Hawk said. “I’m very excited about the grant we’ve received to remodel our Alexander County office and the work we’ll be doing both inside and out. I look forward to the day when our building has received a facelift right there in the middle of town on the main road.”

The renovation is possible with the help of an almost $400,00 USDA Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant.

Crabb believes Arrowleaf can prove to the city of Cairo that they are supporting them for the long haul.

“We are dedicated to this region and more specifically Cairo,” Crabb said. “As we build on and grow our programs here we’ll make sure our community knows we are here to stay and that we are not going to leave them when things start to get rough. We were here during the housing crisis. We were here during the Budget Impasse. We’re here during COVID. We’re going to be here for many years to come because many of us that work here are resilient individuals. I think that is something we have in common with people that live here in Cairo.”

Anyone who wishes to donate food, money or time can reach out to the Arrowleaf location at 618-734-2665 or on their website here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0