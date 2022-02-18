Watch Now: Du Quoin's Wander Community Art Studio caters to a wide range of artists

Artists are familiar with the term “mixed media.” In a visual sense, the term describes artwork where two or more different materials have been used to complete a finished piece.

In Du Quoin, mixed media also might be a great way of describing Wander Community Art Studio – a place where resident artists mix with others working on their own projects, resulting in something beneficial and better.

Wander Community Art Studio is a dual-purpose facility. First, it is a working studio space for Nicki Rathert, a fiber artist and professional weaver, and Meg Smith, a former art teacher and watercolorist. Second, it is a place for others to explore and experience art through project spaces and classes.

Rathert said the facility came about because she outgrew her home studio. Smith shared an interest in Rathert’s plans.

“The more we talked about it, the more we realized that if we combined the things that we love, we could really expand this space to a community studio, instead of using it just as a private studio,” Rathert explained.

Open since August, the Wander Community Art Studio gives Smith and Rathert the space they need as well as spaces for a variety of other arts.

“We have a lot of room in the studio for people to come in and bring their own projects,” Rathert explains. “Maybe they need somewhere away from home where it is quieter or they need more space.”

The studio is also a space perfect for younger artists-to-be.

“We have a dedicated kids area where they can come in and use our art supplies in sort of a free-form way. A lot of parents can be a bit cautious or uncomfortable about kids using art supplies in their own home; they’re worried about all of the mess,” explained Rathert. “Kids can come here and feel free to just be as creative and messy as they want because that’s the whole point of being in a studio.”

To encourage creativity, Wander offers a variety of classes for both children and adults. Upcoming events include workshops on crochet and knitting, tie dye and a number of classes for kids. There are classes planned in macramé, hand lettering and other topics. Rathert and Smith also will teach private lessons.

“We teach a workshop every Saturday for adults and older kids and we also have a free kids’ art activity in the morning,” she added. “It’s really important to us to keep that kids time free because we want to be able to really cater to our community and let kids come and experience a story time and a craft to go with it – something that their parents don’t have to feel obligated to sign up for.”

In just a few months, Wander Community Art Studio has become a popular place for birthday parties.

“Parents can have an art-themed birthday for their child and some of their friends in our space. It gives them a cool experience,” she said.

The studio also serves as a retail space.

“You’ll find the things we make personally as artists for sale, so we have a lot of gift-type items in the front of the studio,” she added.

Rathert said the studio builds creativity by giving artists the opportunity to collaborate and be around like-minded individuals.

“We welcome people to come and use the space,” she said. “We have open studio hours where you can bring your own supplies and own project and you can use our space for free. Having others in the studio with us really gets the creative juices flowing. It motivates and we all can play off of each other for ideas, plus it is really nice to be able to work with other artists.”

She said the reaction to the new art center has been phenomenal.

“People have been so supportive,” she explained. “We have a great group of kids that come regularly every weekend and we have adults who regularly take our classes and lots of new people coming in all of the time.”

