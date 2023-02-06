A city-owned former church in downtown Carbondale slated for demolition was destroyed by fire on Monday morning.

Fire crews from Carbondale, Carterville, Herrin, Marion and Murphysboro battled the fire, which appeared to fully engulf what was once the education wing of the former Walnut Street Baptist Church. The city has owned the vacant building at 218 W. Walnut St. since purchasing it at a cost of $200,000 from the church in 2016. The congregation, now known as The Ridge Church, relocated to Old Route 13 west of Carbondale.

Tuesday, the Carbondale City Council approved a bid of $264,500 to demolish the education part of the building, which had a history of leaks and a failing roof.

Personnel from Ameren Illinois were on the scene and the fire led to the closure of portions of U.S. Route 51 and Illinois Route 13. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:44 a.m., and thick smoke covered much of the downtown area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Walnut Street Baptist Church Fire in Carbondale - Feb. 6, 2023 Flames are visible on the third floor and roof of the former education wing of a vacant church at 218 W. Walnut in Carbondale, Monday, Feb. 6. Firefighters from Marion battle a fire at the former Walnut Street Baptist Church in Carbondale, Feb. 6. Crews from five area departments battled the Monday morning fire. Heavy smoke can be seen from a fire in downtown Carbondale Monday morning. Firefighters from five area departments battled a Monday morning fire at a vacant church near the Carbondale City Hall Civic Center Monday morning.