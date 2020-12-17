Watch Now: First health care workers in Southern Illinois receive COVID-19 vaccines

Health care workers in Southern Illinois began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.
Southern Illinois Healthcare started its vaccine process early on Thursday morning. The health care system received its first shipment of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer, on Wednesday.
Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician with SIH, was among the first in the system to receive the vaccine early Thursday morning.
SIH spokeswoman Rosslind Rice said Thursday the process of administering the vaccines from this first allotment will take place over the next few days. The first shipment of vaccines will allow the system to vaccinate over 1,000 employees, Rice said.
Corinna Warren, SIH system director for infection prevention and control, said on Wednesday staff were placed in tiers based on their level of exposure to patients with COVID-19. The tiers include everyone who interacts with those patients, including the people who clean patient rooms and deliver meals. They will receive two injections 21 days apart.
At Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Dr. James Probst, Emergency Department medical director, was the first employee to get the vaccine on Wednesday, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page.
In Mount Vernon, frontline workers at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital also began receiving vaccines on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, the hospital will vaccinate 575 workers over three days.
Union County Hospital also received its first shipment of the vaccine on Wednesday, according to a news release from the hospital. Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado began vaccinating employees Thursday morning, as well.
“This vaccine may be new to this virus, but vaccine development is not a new process," Charles Sanders, chief nursing officer at Union County Hospital, said. "This vaccine has been created using known medical research and technology. We have a long way to go, but this is a major step on the road to ending this pandemic, and one we are excited about.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health is overseeing statewide distribution of the state's initial allotment of the vaccine. The state is distributing doses to 10 regional hospital coordinating centers, which are then distributing them to the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. In Southern Illinois, those counties are Union, Jefferson, Williamson, Perry, Saline, Randolph, Wayne and Marion.
— Marilyn Halstead contributed.
