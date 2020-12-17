Watch Now: First health care workers in Southern Illinois receive COVID-19 vaccines

In Mount Vernon, frontline workers at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital also began receiving vaccines on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, the hospital will vaccinate 575 workers over three days.

Union County Hospital also received its first shipment of the vaccine on Wednesday, according to a news release from the hospital. Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado began vaccinating employees Thursday morning, as well.

“This vaccine may be new to this virus, but vaccine development is not a new process," Charles Sanders, chief nursing officer at Union County Hospital, said. "This vaccine has been created using known medical research and technology. We have a long way to go, but this is a major step on the road to ending this pandemic, and one we are excited about.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is overseeing statewide distribution of the state's initial allotment of the vaccine. The state is distributing doses to 10 regional hospital coordinating centers, which are then distributing them to the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. In Southern Illinois, those counties are Union, Jefferson, Williamson, Perry, Saline, Randolph, Wayne and Marion.

— Marilyn Halstead contributed.

