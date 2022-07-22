Watch Now: For Travis Cripps, pediatric dentistry is about fun

Dr. Travis Cripps calls his line of work “dentistry with a moving target.”

It is a fitting description as Cripps is a pediatric dentist, working solely with children and teens in all aspects of dental prevention and treatment. He recently opened his own practice, Little Egypt Pediatric Dentistry in Carbondale, and is one of less than a handful of pediatric dentists in the region.

In addition to seeing squirming patients, Cripps said pediatric dentistry is unique in several ways.

“It is very rewarding for me to take what most people see as an unexciting experience – going to the dentist – and turning it into something that’s enjoyable and fun,” the Herrin native explains. “If you can begin to shape a kid’s experience at the dentist, that will follow them for a long time so that by the time they are an adult, it is a much more pleasant experience and we can defeat a lot of anxiety.”

Making the experience fun begins in the waiting room of Cripps’ practice. A Lego block motif runs throughout the facility and an arcade-style videogame platform is popular with waiting patients.

Cripps said he always wanted to work with youth. Even as a child, he said he was drawn to children’s dentistry, but he took a rather unorthodox path to the profession. After graduating from Herrin High School, Southeastern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the SIU School of Dental Medicine, he signed where there were very few children – the U.S. Air Force.

“My uncle was in the Navy and I always had this urge of wanting to know what the military was like, so I joined the Air Force, was in for four years and during that time, never got to treat a single kid,” he explained, adding that he enjoyed military dentistry, saying hid did “about everything,” but still wanted to work with kids.

“When I left Whiteman Air Force Base, I applied to a pediatric dentistry residency at St. Louis University and it was very fast – about day two there – when I realized that it was a very good call,” he said. “Working with kids is actually the thing that I get excited to come to work for.”

Cripps explained that he turned down offers to join pediatric dentistry practices in Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis so that he return to Southern Illinois.

“My understanding is that Carbondale has never had a pediatric dental private practice before, which is crazy,” he said. “The need here is massive,” he said.

In fact, Cripps explained that including him, there are only three pediatric dentists south of Interstate 64.

“I really wanted to be somewhere where I was needed. Right here, the impact you can make is pretty significant pretty early. I was excited to come to an area where are services are really, really needed,” he added.

Cripps said soon his services will include privileges at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he can treat patients with the greatest needs by putting them under anesthesia. He said that will allow full treatments in a hospital setting whereas the same treatment make require three or four office visits with sedation.

Of course, he said, most patients will not require a trip to the hospital, but still, as children, will need special attention.

“As pediatric dentists, we get extra training on medical histories, management, behavioral management and working with kids’ growth and development,” he said, adding the much of his pediatric dentistry residency was in-hospital training. “But from a day-to-day standpoint, everything we do revolves around kids. When you walk in there are Legos everywhere and there’s video games, but more importantly, my staff is trained on working with kids, we know how to handle toddler tantrums and that sort of thing.”

Cripps explained pediatric dentistry in a very unique way, calling his work part dentist, part psychologist and part entertainer.

“This is very rewarding for me. I love taking an otherwise unpleasant experience and getting the ‘Whoa. This is fun’ reaction. I get excited by that,” he said.

Cripps will hold a "Grand Opening Block Party," 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the practice located on Cedar Court in Carbondale. Events include a Lego building contest, giveaways, video game competitions and more.